Related
Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown
(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
wuga.org
Georgia Senate Republicans reveal their legislative agenda
Georgia Senate Republicans announced an agenda for this year’s legislative session Thursday that combines proposals recommended by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp with some of the Senate’s own initiatives. Like the governor, the Senate Republican Caucus says they will focus on the economy, education, health care and public safety....
Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn’t stop a company’s mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in the state House introduced a bill Tuesday […]
Tax changes, reading instruction top Georgia Senate GOP aims
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Thursday announced goals to further lower state income tax rates and improve reading instruction for young public school students, although tax changes are unlikely to occur before the 2024 legislative session and leaders could be find themselves short of time to build the consensus for changes […]
WMAZ
Republican Georgia House bill seeks to block mining at edge of Okefenokee Swamp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn't stop a company's mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
allongeorgia.com
Ga Dept of Human Services Receives Approval to Renew Simplified Process for Seniors Applying for SNAP
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday the approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
wuga.org
Kemp promises teacher raises and workforce housing in annual speech
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave his state of the state address today, with a booming economy, an historic budget surplus, and a wealth of political capital. Calling the upcoming session “one of consequence,” Kemp praised the state’s economic success. "In less than 365 days, we announced four...
VERIFY: Yes, Georgia average teacher salaries leads the Southeast region
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp covered a lot of ground Wednesday in his fifth State of the State address Wednesday. There was a big focus on education and crime. He made a lot of claims about teacher raises and gang arrests. 11Alive took those statements to the experts to verify if they were true.
Repealing Georgia's CON requirement will improve healthcare, panel says
(The Center Square) — When Katie Chubb wanted to open a new birthing center in Augusta, she wasn't surprised the local community would support the new service. Rather, it was who opposed it: three local hospitals. To open her center, she needed a so-called certificate of need, state approval...
wuga.org
Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana
As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
saportareport.com
Sixty-day comment period opens for controversial mining plans near Okefenokee
Public comment has opened for a controversial mining plan less than three miles from South Georgia’s iconic Okefenokee Swamp. A unique ecosystem with around 424 animal species and 620 types of plants, the Okefenokee is the largest blackwater swamp in North America. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Georgia’s Environmental Protection...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-South Carolina line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents
Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
Georgia officials: Poll vindicates state’s election efforts
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials say a new post-election survey vindicates changes to Georgia’s voting law. The survey — a poll of 1,253 registered Georgia voters who voted in the 2022 midterm election — found that an overwhelming majority (98.9%) reported no issues casting a ballot. "Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure, and accessible," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. "The data...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
wuga.org
Georgia Democrats criticize Kemp over teacher raises
Democratic lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly say that Governor Brian Kemp’s proposal to raise teacher wages not enough. State Senator Elena Parent of Atlanta gave the Democratic response to Kemp’s annual state of the state address. "I'm pleased that the governor's budget proposal includes a $2000 wage...
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
