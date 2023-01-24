Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Chiefs rookie driving up business at a Kansas City area restaurant with his frequent visits
SHAWNEE, Kan. — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, one local business is preparing for a big rush. That boost in business is all things to one popular Chiefs rookie. "He just came in one day with his mom and...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing for an AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is eager for revenge and to avoid a fourth straight loss to Cincinnati, which is looking to make back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time. In the […]
KMBC.com
Mahomes, Reid, more players and Chiefs coordinators discuss AFC title game preparations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just a few days away from facing off in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the team's fifth-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium and second-straight year hosting the Bengals.
KMBC.com
KMBC, Cincinnati sister-station WLWT place friendly wager on the AFC Championship outcome
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It just doesn't seem like a fair trade...?. But in the interest of sportsmanship, sure. KMBC 9 News and our Cincinnati sister station, WLWT, have entered into a friendly wager surrounding Sunday's AFC Championship. All about the Chiefs:. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. says there's...
KMBC.com
Chiefs fan who ate a baked potato out of her pocket at Arrowhead continues to blow up online
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicki Conrad went viral at arrowhead last weekend. She brought a potato to the divisional round game. Now, Hy-Vee is sponsoring her next tailgate party on Sunday. This is the photo that's gone viral after a Jacksonville fan posted, "kc fan eating a baked potato...
KMBC.com
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. gets in on the Bengals' trash talk ahead of the AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the more overly confident teams of the 2023 playoffs so far. Even during the regular season. Bengals players were espousing their confidence that the AFC ran through them. Then the team's quarterback, Joe Burrow, added on with his...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
KMBC.com
Kansas City wants to give Cincinnati a run for its money in the playoffs and for its chili
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cold weather in Kansas City meant that the Chiefs practiced indoors on Wednesday. One way to warm up - chili. Something of a delicacy for the team’s AFC Championship opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. Any way you fix it, chili is pretty popular in...
KMBC.com
Another Kansas City area G.O.A.T is also dealing with an ankle sprain
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is considered by many to be one of the greatest football players of all time. Often referred to as the G.O.A.T. KMBC 9 met with an actual goat that has something in common with Patrick Mahomes this week. There's...
KMBC.com
Mahomes' ankle injury impacting sports bets on Chiefs vs. Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a toss-up between the Chiefs and Bengals, since oddsmakers have been changing the point spread of the game line all week. By all accounts, it's Mahomes' ankle that is having a major impact on the odds. The ankle being watched around the world. "The...
