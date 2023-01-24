ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WDTN

Things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing for an AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is eager for revenge and to avoid a fourth straight loss to Cincinnati, which is looking to make back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time. In the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
KMBC.com

Mahomes, Reid, more players and Chiefs coordinators discuss AFC title game preparations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just a few days away from facing off in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the team's fifth-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium and second-straight year hosting the Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO

