Paris Hilton welcomes first child, a boy, with husband Carter Reum: 'Loved beyond words'
Paris Hilton is saying "that's hot" to motherhood!. The social media mogul, reality star and DJ, 41, has welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, 41, her representative confirmed to USA TODAY. Hilton alluded to her new bundle of joy on Instagram Tuesday, posting...
'You People': Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her blast of a 'school reunion' with 'SNL' co-star Eddie Murphy
Race relations in the United States these days are nothing to laugh about. But Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris are asking you to do just that with Netflix's romantic comedy “You People" (streaming Friday), about a nice Jewish boy named Ezra (Hill) who falls in love with a proud Black girl named Amira (Lauren London).
Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' video, Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and more new releases out now
New Music Friday features Sam Smith's album, "Gloria." Also out: a new Taylor Swift music video, Lil Yachty's LP and a single from Fall Out Boy.
'Who's Jason Segel?': Harrison Ford clueless about 'Shrinking' co-star, finds impressive body of work
PASADENA, Calif. – Harrison Ford can thank his next-door neighbor for his starring role as a grumpy psychiatrist alongside Jason Segel in the AppleTV+ comedy "Shrinking," (now streaming weekly on Fridays). Executive producer and "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, who lives with his actress wife Christa Miller in Ford's...
Taylor Swift casts trans model in 'Lavender Haze' music video: 'Thank you for being an ally'
We met her at midnight, and she didn't disappoint. Taylor Swift released a music video for "Lavender Haze" on Friday, her latest off new album "Midnights" released in October. Swift wrote and directed the video, which included all things lavender – but more importantly, a groundbreaking co-star. Swift cast...
Sam Smith is done wallowing in a new chapter of self-acceptance on 'Gloria' album
Sam Smith has never been reticent about sharing emotions. The through line – from 2014’s breakthrough ballads “Stay with Me” and “Not the Only One” to the heartsick songs on Smith’s last album, 2020’s “Love Goes” – is one of longing, disappointment and more than a bit of self-loathing.
Nia Long says 'Fresh Prince' co-star Will Smith 'carried a burden' to represent 'perfection'
Will Smith's career hasn't been easy, and Nia Long is certainly proud of how he's navigated the pressure. Long, 52, who previously starred opposite Smith, 54, on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as his girlfriend and fiancée Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes, praised her former co-star in an interview with Yahoo Friday.
Christian Jules Le Blanc shocks 'Y&R' wife Tracey E. Bregman with a replacement Emmy
Tracey E. Bregman has an Emmy statuette once more. CBS' "The Talk" surprised the actress who's played Lauren Fenmore on the network's daytime soaps "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" Tuesday. She made her debut on the former in 1983. The trophy – awarded in...
Nikki Bella reveals one of her dresses for Artem Chigvintsev wedding was for John Cena
Nikki Bella's "something old" for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev has some history with her ex-fiancé John Cena. The WWE wrestler, 39, shared in an interview with Us Weekly Wednesday that one of the four wedding dresses she wore to say "I do" to Chigvintsev, 40, in August was something she had picked out when she was engaged to fellow wrestler Cena, 45.
What Sarah Michelle Gellar finds 'incredible' about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' legacy
Sarah Michelle Gellar chats with USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan about her new Paramount+ show "Wolf Pack" and the legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Gabrielle Union cried 'every night' filming 'Truth Be Told,' recalling her own assault
Gabrielle Union joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" for Season 3, and the actress is revealing how personal the experience was for her. The series features Octavia Spencer as Poppy, a journalist who examines investigations for her true crime podcast. Union joins Season 3 as a high school principal who works with Poppy to shed light on Black girls who were assaulted and had gone missing in Oakland, California.
'Poker Face': Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne offer fun ride with old-fashioned detective show
Are you ready for another murder-of-the-week TV show?. Rian Johnson has had great success playing with the murder mystery genre in his "Knives Out" films, so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he came for the TV detective drama. The director, fresh off "Glass Onion: A Knives...
Razzie Awards apologize to 12-year-old girl for 'insensitive' worst actress nomination
The Razzie Awards have issued an apology after targeting a young actress in its annual nominations. The awards show, which "honors" the worst movies and performances of the year, nominated Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress for playing a girl with pyrokinetic abilities in last summer's "Firestarter." Armstrong, 12, was...
How Sarah Michelle Gellar pays homage to 'Buffy' in supernatural drama 'Wolf Pack'
She's the thing that monsters have nightmares about. After creating one of modern TV's most iconic characters in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the supernatural genre with Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" (streaming weekly on Thursdays), a new werewolf drama from "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis. When we...
Kamie Crawford talks 'Are You the One?,' 'Catfish' popularity
Kamie Crawford, who hosts both "Are You the One?" and "Catfish" discusses the popularity of the reality TV shows. (Jan. 25)
Tailoring and sequins at Alexandre Vauthier
Noah Cyrus and "Emily in Paris" star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu sit front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show in Paris. (Jan. 25)
John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music
John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
How to watch must-see movies from Sundance 2023, including 'Infinity Pool,' Steph Curry doc
Feeling left out amid Sundance Film Festival buzz? You'll soon be able to watch some of this year's must-see films. While many of the festival's biggest hits went directly to streaming in 2022, a majority of the first films to get firm release dates are heading to theaters first as the industry aims to rebuild the moviegoing experience. Others are expected to debut on streaming sites later this year.
'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'
Odele Cape Ventimiglia, daughter of "Sopranos" star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. She was 25. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Belinda Cape wrote on Facebook Monday. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Cape asked that...
Eva Green depicted as 'diva' in legal battle over failed 'A Patriot' film, lawyer says
LONDON — A lawyer for Eva Green alleged Thursday that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress' reputation by depicting her as a "diva." The performer, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller "Casino Royale," is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for "A Patriot."
