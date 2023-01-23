Nikki Bella's "something old" for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev has some history with her ex-fiancé John Cena. The WWE wrestler, 39, shared in an interview with Us Weekly Wednesday that one of the four wedding dresses she wore to say "I do" to Chigvintsev, 40, in August was something she had picked out when she was engaged to fellow wrestler Cena, 45.

2 DAYS AGO