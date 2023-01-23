ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Sam Smith is done wallowing in a new chapter of self-acceptance on 'Gloria' album

Sam Smith has never been reticent about sharing emotions. The through line – from 2014’s breakthrough ballads “Stay with Me” and “Not the Only One” to the heartsick songs on Smith’s last album, 2020’s “Love Goes” – is one of longing, disappointment and more than a bit of self-loathing.
Marconews.com

Nikki Bella reveals one of her dresses for Artem Chigvintsev wedding was for John Cena

Nikki Bella's "something old" for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev has some history with her ex-fiancé John Cena. The WWE wrestler, 39, shared in an interview with Us Weekly Wednesday that one of the four wedding dresses she wore to say "I do" to Chigvintsev, 40, in August was something she had picked out when she was engaged to fellow wrestler Cena, 45.
Marconews.com

Gabrielle Union cried 'every night' filming 'Truth Be Told,' recalling her own assault

Gabrielle Union joined the cast of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" for Season 3, and the actress is revealing how personal the experience was for her. The series features Octavia Spencer as Poppy, a journalist who examines investigations for her true crime podcast. Union joins Season 3 as a high school principal who works with Poppy to shed light on Black girls who were assaulted and had gone missing in Oakland, California.
Marconews.com

Razzie Awards apologize to 12-year-old girl for 'insensitive' worst actress nomination

The Razzie Awards have issued an apology after targeting a young actress in its annual nominations. The awards show, which "honors" the worst movies and performances of the year, nominated Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress for playing a girl with pyrokinetic abilities in last summer's "Firestarter." Armstrong, 12, was...
Marconews.com

How Sarah Michelle Gellar pays homage to 'Buffy' in supernatural drama 'Wolf Pack'

She's the thing that monsters have nightmares about. After creating one of modern TV's most iconic characters in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the supernatural genre with Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" (streaming weekly on Thursdays), a new werewolf drama from "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis. When we...
Marconews.com

John Mayer announces 2023 solo acoustic tour, promises to preview new music

John Mayer is going solo. Mayer, 45, is embarking on his first acoustic tour, "featuring solo performances leaning heavily on the singer's acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada," according to a press release shared Thursday. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marconews.com

How to watch must-see movies from Sundance 2023, including 'Infinity Pool,' Steph Curry doc

Feeling left out amid Sundance Film Festival buzz? You'll soon be able to watch some of this year's must-see films. While many of the festival's biggest hits went directly to streaming in 2022, a majority of the first films to get firm release dates are heading to theaters first as the industry aims to rebuild the moviegoing experience. Others are expected to debut on streaming sites later this year.
Marconews.com

'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, daughter of "Sopranos" star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. She was 25. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Belinda Cape wrote on Facebook Monday. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Cape asked that...
Marconews.com

Eva Green depicted as 'diva' in legal battle over failed 'A Patriot' film, lawyer says

LONDON — A lawyer for Eva Green alleged Thursday that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress' reputation by depicting her as a "diva." The performer, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller "Casino Royale," is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for "A Patriot."

