Idaho State

Melanie Mattix
3d ago

He probably should have taken everything he had with him that day and left when asked. Worked it out the right way maybe? Last time I knew they taught those skills in kindergarten! Stay safe and be kind!

Lori Vallow Daybell wants her case dismissed

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell, through her attorneys, filed a motion to dismiss her case due to the lack of a speedy trial. The motion states that the court has violated Vallow Daybell's 6th amendment right to a speedy trial because the government requested more time and the court granted it by moving Vallow Daybell's trial date to January 9, 2023, and then again to April 3, 2023. Her defense team argues that even with the 40-day delay for a competency review from October 2022 to November 2022, it does not justify the trial being set three years after she was arrested.
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far

I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 25, 2023 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters.  That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 […] The post Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger wrote gushing email to police chief in search of job

Bryan Kohberger sent a gushing email to his local police chief in search of a job, months before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students. The PhD student at Washington State University penned the missive to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins in hopes of landing a three-year research assistant gig in public safety in early 2022, Inside Edition reported. “It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety,” Kohberger reportedly wrote shortly after they met on April 12. “I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan,”...
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
POCATELLO, ID
