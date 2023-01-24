3 men indicted after stealing over $32K in high-end goods

BOSTON (WWLP) – A federal grand jury in Boston has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., region for stealing thousands of products from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

Three individuals by the names of Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, have been indicted for conspiring to carry more than $5,000 worth of stolen items.

At a later time, they will show up in Boston federal court. Prior to being indicted, a criminal complaint was filed in December 2021 against the defendants.

Crawford III, Patterson, and Owens are said to have left the Washington, D.C., area for the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Massachusetts on the evening of September 16, 2021. It is claimed that on September 17, 2021, early in the morning, the defendants and another unnamed person broke the window.

In court documents, it is stated that the defendants were seen on surveillance video seeking a replacement tire at a Town Fair Tire in Connecticut early on September 16, 2021. Prior to the burglary, the defendants are shown traveling from the Washington, D.C., area through Connecticut to Wrentham. The defendants are said to have been captured on camera later that day at the Wrentham Outlets before the crime in the same car and wearing the identical outfits as seen in the Town Fair Tire CCTV tape. Police reports state that the car was engaged in several shopliftings in Virginia, according to court filings.

Furthermore, on September 17, 2021, Patterson purportedly announced on his Instagram account that he was selling Gucci handbags. The bags’ images seemed to be exact replicas of the Gucci bags taken earlier that day during the break-in.

Conspiracy charges include a maximum five-year jail term, a minimum of three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Transporting more than $5,000 worth of stolen goods across state lines carries a maximum 10-year jail term, a three-year period of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will impose sentences in accordance with the laws and U.S. Sentencing Guidelines that control how sentences are determined in criminal cases.

The statement was made Monday by Wrentham Police Chief William R. McGrath, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. Assistant.

Allegations are what the charge documents’ specifics amount to. Unless and until a court finds the defendants guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, they are deemed innocent.

