Federal Way, WA

Over 500 of cases where the police did not have the legal justification to follow or chase an individual. That's bad. However, how many people were hurt or killed as a result of these 500 cases? You find me 500 cases in any other state, where the police chased the criminal after committing a crime that didn't involve assault or murder, for all 500 to result in no further deaths or assaults. Also, before criticizing Washington's laws, you must also state how many of these 500 cases still resulted in an arrest. You want cops to be chasing people like they're in a TV show, causing all kinds of damages and injuries to innocent bystanders in the process. These laws have actually helped save lives. So, one would think the prolife people would be in support of such laws, but I'm guessing you people are only prolife before birth.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot

SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Dispatch call reveals more details of woman hit, killed by patrol car as SPD remains tight-lipped

SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Vigil will be held for woman hit and killed by SPD officer

23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested after 2 officers shot during hourslong standoff at Puyallup apartment complex

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested following an hourslong standoff at a Puyallup apartment complex on Tuesday. According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss, officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to the apartment complex located in the 1700 block of East Main Street for a domestic violence incident around 1 p.m.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father

Federal Way police were on the scene of a deadly shooting around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, after a man shot and killed his father. The Federal Way Police Department first tweeted about the shooting after already detaining the shooter, announcing there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police arrived to...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
californiaexaminer.net

Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers

The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Edmonds police asking for help to find city park vandals

Edmonds — Edmonds police are looking for the people accused of continuously vandalizing city parks. Over $10,000 in damage has occurred to several parks and restroom facilities in Edmonds, often causing them to be closed to the public. One restroom was even set on fire, according to the Edmonds Police Department.
EDMONDS, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Team of thieves steal cash-filled ATM from Swedish First Hill lobby

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. ATM heist: A cracker-jack...
SEATTLE, WA

