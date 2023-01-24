Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Man in Serious Condition After Crash in New Haven
A man has serious injuries after a two-car crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street. A car and pickup collided, causing significant damage to the car. Police said the driver of that car...
1 seriously injured in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Say They Found Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash in East Hartford
East Hartford police said they have found the vehicle involved in the crash last week that killed a 70-year-old man and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. George Tette Quarshie, 70, was struck at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. Officers...
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NBC Connecticut
Norwalk Police Look for Car Allegedly Involved in String of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police are looking for a car believed to be involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts in Norwalk on Wednesday. Dispatchers received several reports of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars in East Norwalk. A total of eight thefts were reported. Authorities said that after reviewing video surveillance and...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash
Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
Jury convicts New Haven man of killing neighbor during argument
A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder in the 2019 shooting death of his neighbor during an argument.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
trumbulltimes.com
Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say
TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Police: 2 teenagers shot on Garden Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting on Garden Street on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 7:54 p.m. and found two sixteen-year-old boys with gunshot wounds about a block apart. Police said the victims both had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals […]
trumbulltimes.com
Woman watched on Ring camera as good Samaritans tried to save brother in Meriden house fire, official says
MERIDEN — Shan Brown was on a cruise vacation when she realized her home was on fire by watching her Ring app as good Samaritans broke down the front door to try to reach her younger brother last weekend, a city official said. Tony Terzi, a spokesperson for the...
Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington
A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer: Man Dead After Crash On I-84 In Tolland
Police are looking for witnesses after a man was pinned under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Connecticut and killed. The accident happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:20 p.m. just before Exit 69 on I-84 eastbound in Tolland, according to state police. According to authorities, a Mercedes sedan driven...
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Justice was served for a New Haven mother of two children on Thursday. Rashod Newton will now face 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita. "He killed her long before he pulled the...
Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say
A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the …
Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Comments / 0