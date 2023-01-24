ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man in Serious Condition After Crash in New Haven

A man has serious injuries after a two-car crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street. A car and pickup collided, causing significant damage to the car. Police said the driver of that car...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 seriously injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Say They Found Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash in East Hartford

East Hartford police said they have found the vehicle involved in the crash last week that killed a 70-year-old man and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. George Tette Quarshie, 70, was struck at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. Officers...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash

Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say

TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: 2 teenagers shot on Garden Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting on Garden Street on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 7:54 p.m. and found two sixteen-year-old boys with gunshot wounds about a block apart. Police said the victims both had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT

