ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Witnesses react to Dodge City officer-involved shooting

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcUbN_0kOt54tZ00

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, many people witnessed the officer-involved shooting in Dodge City that killed one person and injured five others.

For many, it was just another Monday, heading to work, like for Jesus Soto.

He was driving from Ulysses to Pratt for work when he watched the situation unfold.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

“We just see a car just hauling just hauling, and then a bunch of police right after them, right behind them,” said Soto.

Soto said he saw officers with their guns pulled from the bridge near U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road.

“We just see a car just hauling just hauling, and then a bunch of police right after them, right behind them,” said Soto.

Soto pulled out his phone and filmed the situation. He said he heard about eight to ten gunshots.

“You see an officer kind of fall that is just, I don’t know, it just hits,” said Soto.

Ford resident Kera Murrow also witnessed the standoff.

Murrow said she was heading to Dodge City with her 13-year-old son for a doctor’s appointment.

“It was a pretty scary situation,” said Murrow.

Once she saw the guns drawn, she said her motherly instincts kicked in, and she told her son to get to the floorboard of the car.

“Everybody running. I did witness a couple of officers taking somebody to EMS,” said Murrow.

One killed in Sumner County after dog steps on rifle

Both witnesses were eventually turned around by law enforcement and said it was unreal to see.

“Just crazy, just crazy overall, like wow, you don’t expect that,” said Soto.

Murrow said she reached out to Compass Behavioral Health for her son just in case he needs someone to talk to after experiencing this. She encourages other witnesses to get help if they are struggling after Monday’s incident

Watch the full videos below:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

KBI: Man shot by deputies was suspect in Arizona killings

A man who died in a shootout that injured four Kansas law enforcement officers was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona, police said Tuesday. Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, was killed Monday after he was shot several times by law enforcement officers in Dodge City, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Two deputies from Ford County and one from Clark County were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a police dog. One Ford County deputy was treated and released after the shooting. The second Ford County deputy underwent surgery at a Wichita hospital and was in good condition, the KBI said Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

First Responders in the area have responded to several fentanyl-related overdoses

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Police Department released a public service announcement on their Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday, concerning numerous fentanyl-related overdoses. According to the post, in recent weeks, First Responders in Garden City and Finney County have responded to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses. Fentanyl is...
GARDEN CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Haskell County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Weekend Arrests

On Saturday, January 21st Haskell County Sheriff Department units responded to a two-vehicle, possible injury accident at the intersection of US Highway 56 and 83. After further investigation, Alexis Micaela Salas of Liberal was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving with no Liability Insurance.
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Suspect killed, 3 deputies hurt in Dodge City shooting

A suspect is dead and three deputies are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City. The suspect was later identified as a man wanted for a double homicide in Arizona. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, this began when a wanted person was spotted in Clark County, around...
DODGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

33K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy