ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Herd of elk pushed away from I-80 and moved back into mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound Interstate 80 were delayed by about 30 minutes Thursday because a herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
OGDEN, UT
Aviation International News

Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks

The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy