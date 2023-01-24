Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
kslnewsradio.com
Herd of elk pushed away from I-80 and moved back into mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound Interstate 80 were delayed by about 30 minutes Thursday because a herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
kjzz.com
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
Hundreds turn the often overlooked Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
The Wasatch Front Regional Council released its transportation plan for public comment. The plan incudes the controversial Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola that would take skiers to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts. Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke against it.
kjzz.com
Group blames increase in SLC auto-pedestrian crashes on decisions about street design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah has faced an epidemic of car crashes in recent years with this winter being particularly dangerous. A string of crashes beginning in November of last year has left four pedestrians dead, including an 11-year-old girl. October through December are three of Utah’s deadliest...
Will the Rio Grande train station get back on the rails?
A new proposal is on the rails forward to once again make the Rio Grande depot a working train station.
kjzz.com
FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
Aviation International News
Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash
According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks
The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
kjzz.com
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
kjzz.com
Changes to city streets may be coming in campaign to reduce traffic crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Throughout this winter and into the new year, we have continued to see more Utahns get hit by cars as they walk on our streets. The 2News Investigates team brought some chilling statistics surrounding the reality of who is most likely to get hit, and why the design of our roads may be partly to blame.
There's plenty of fun going on across Utah this weekend!
It's been a cold and gray week in Utah but the weekend is here! Head out and enjoy an event near you!
