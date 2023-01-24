Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
KITV.com
Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 major public projects important to Hawaii’s future now mired in confusion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The confusion continues over what state officials plan to do about two major projects important to Hawaii’s future. Contract procurement for Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment and how to market and manage tourism are both delayed ― and now putting Gov. Josh Green’s new cabinet members on the hot seat.
mauinow.com
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In State of the Judiciary, chief justice talks about court reforms ... and correcting mistakes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The leader of Hawaii’s courts system and legislative leaders responded Wednesday to Tuesday’s exoneration of Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland. Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivered his annual State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the state Legislature on Tuesday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state are preparing for their day in court. Ranging between the ages of 8 to 20, they call the case Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation. The state’s attorneys want the case...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police chief, county prosecutor committed to finding ‘Unknown Male No. 1’ in Dana Ireland case
Two days after a Big Island man was exonerated in the decades-long Dana Ireland murder case thanks in part to new DNA evidence, the island’s top cop and lead prosecutor are reaffirming their commitment to bringing those responsible for the December 1991 rape and murder of the 23-year-old Virginia resident in a remote section of Puna.
New bill aims to move Hawaii license renewals online
For some folks, balancing their work and home schedule and trying to make an appointment and come down and wait in line at the DMV could be the bane of their existence.
‘One wrongful conviction in Hawaii is too many’
The Hawaii Innocence Project fights for the freedom of those who have been wrongfully convicted and advocates to prevent future injustice in the state of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land dispute in Waiehu escalated on Tuesday after two people were arrested for trespassing at a site being developed for affordable housing. About noon Tuesday, MPD arrested a woman who was living on the Waiehu site and refused to leave. Just two hours later, a second...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Workers at Maui’s only acute care hospital hope their next leader has ‘ohana-type’ values
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for the next leader of Maui’s only acute care hospital. Maui Health announced last week that Chief Executive Officer Michael Rembis will be retiring this spring. In a statement, Maui Health said Rembis “guided the newly formed health system in expanding health services,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
KITV.com
Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid inflation, Hawaii organizations team up to fight lingering food insecurity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is moving along in its pandemic recovery, but inflation is still driving up grocery bills. According to the U.S. Board of Labor Statistics, food prices are up 8% across the state compared to last year. To meet the need for relief, local organizations are teaming up...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint session of the state Legislature that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He said the tax breaks would also stimulate the economy because “every dollar” that goes to working families with limited assets and income would be spent immediately. Green said every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan, while lower-income residents would get more. “This plan makes sure every income bracket does a little better and directly lowers the cost of living for every single resident by keeping more money in our pockets for each taxpayer, especially those who are wrestling with survival,” Green said.
