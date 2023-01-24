ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Video: Fire engulfs Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie

By Ed Daniels
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third district firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at the Ground Pat’i in Metairie. The restaurant is located at the corner of Veterans Blvd and David Drive.

Jefferson Parish Fire Department say the cause of the fire remains under investgation. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.

Officials say no one was hurt.

