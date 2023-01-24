According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO