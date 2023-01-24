Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
WeHo Homeless Count shrouded in secrecy
The countywide, weeklong Homeless Count was supposed to be conducted in West Hollywood last night, but unpublicized, last-minute changes and limited access left us unable to confirm whether it actually took place. WEHOville arrived at City Hall at 8 p.m. last night, as directed by the LAHSA’s website, hoping to...
HOMELESS COUNT: 14.5% rise in Hollywood area
The unhoused population in three of Los Angeles’ high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a yearlong count conducted by the RAND Corp., which released results Thursday. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey — which focused on Hollywood, Skid Row and Venice —...
Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes
The board voted unanimously Thursday to look at solutions that could include assigning outreach workers to all 13 “end-of-the-line” stations that include cities like Azusa, Norwalk, Redondo Beach and Long Beach. The post Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Greater Los Angeles homeless count begins, conducted by thousands of volunteers
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, is set to begin.
Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins
The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness. The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count. The The post Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins appeared first on KESQ.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Old North Long Beach library could be replaced by 8 new affordable homes
The old North Long Beach neighborhood library could be demolished and replaced with eight for-sale affordable homes if the city reaches an agreement with Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles. The post Old North Long Beach library could be replaced by 8 new affordable homes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
beverlypress.com
More protections enacted for renters
The Los Angeles City Council approved sweeping protections for renters on Jan. 20 before the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Jan. 31. An eviction moratorium tied to the declaration will also end on that date. Taking additional steps, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
knock-la.com
Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused
Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
WeHo’s Black History Month events
The City of West Hollywood celebrates Black History Month with events held throughout the month. Black History Month recognizes, celebrates, and honors the rich and diverse history and important contributions and achievements of African Americans, and is observed annually during the month of February. On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at...
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
L.A. Bureau of Sanitation truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks this afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
publicceo.com
City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing
“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
santaclaritamagazine.com
City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
kcrw.com
New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market
The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
With just one week left until COVID-19 eviction rules were set to expire, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to extend protections through March 31.
