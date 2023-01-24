ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

WeHo Homeless Count shrouded in secrecy

The countywide, weeklong Homeless Count was supposed to be conducted in West Hollywood last night, but unpublicized, last-minute changes and limited access left us unable to confirm whether it actually took place. WEHOville arrived at City Hall at 8 p.m. last night, as directed by the LAHSA’s website, hoping to...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

HOMELESS COUNT: 14.5% rise in Hollywood area

The unhoused population in three of Los Angeles’ high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a yearlong count conducted by the RAND Corp., which released results Thursday. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey — which focused on Hollywood, Skid Row and Venice —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins

The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness. The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count. The The post Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

More protections enacted for renters

The Los Angeles City Council approved sweeping protections for renters on Jan. 20 before the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Jan. 31. An eviction moratorium tied to the declaration will also end on that date. Taking additional steps, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion...
knock-la.com

Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused

Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
CULVER CITY, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo’s Black History Month events

The City of West Hollywood celebrates Black History Month with events held throughout the month. Black History Month recognizes, celebrates, and honors the rich and diverse history and important contributions and achievements of African Americans, and is observed annually during the month of February. On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
publicceo.com

City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing

“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
LONG BEACH, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023

Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market

The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy