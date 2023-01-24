ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Missouri lawmakers act fast to make constitutional amendments more difficult

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers moved quickly to pass more restrictions on amending the state constitution during one of the session's first hearings Tuesday. Republican legislative leaders in the House and Senate have cited cracking down on constitutional amendments as a top priority for the session, arguing that it's now too easy to enshrine policies in the constitution.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Judge grants temporary restraining order against Illinois gun ban for plaintiffs in Effingham County lawsuit

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Illinois' newly-passed assault weapons ban for 866 plaintiffs in an Effingham County lawsuit. Former Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore and DeVore Law Office, LLC are representing the plaintiffs, which include Effingham-based Accuracy Firearms LLC, in...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Mehlville School District superintendent to retire, will take the helm at education nonprofit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mehlville School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines will retire after eight years in the position, the district announced on Friday. Gaines has accepted the position of chief executive officer of EducationPlus, a regional nonprofit service agency that serves 59 school districts throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Police release footage from fatal shooting at St. Louis County Dave & Buster's

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Friday released footage of the fatal police shooting of a man outside a Dave & Buster's in early December. A "critical incident briefing" regarding the Dec. 7 shooting was posted to the department's YouTube channel on Friday. It begins with a statement from the department, followed by a police narrative of the incident interspersed with police radio recordings and security and dash camera footage.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

$1M scratchers prize won in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $1 million last week with a ticket purchased in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery said a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the QuikTrip gas station located at 2791 Dunn Rd. The winner claimed the prize on Jan. 12 at the lottery's St. Louis office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy