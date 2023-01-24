BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO