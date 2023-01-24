Read full article on original website
Missouri lawmakers act fast to make constitutional amendments more difficult
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers moved quickly to pass more restrictions on amending the state constitution during one of the session's first hearings Tuesday. Republican legislative leaders in the House and Senate have cited cracking down on constitutional amendments as a top priority for the session, arguing that it's now too easy to enshrine policies in the constitution.
Man convicted in ice rink parking lot shooting also charged with attempted murder in Nevada, California
EAST ALTON, Illinois — An Alton man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a shooting last year outside an East Alton, Illinois, ice rink also faces charges of attempted murder in Nevada and California. Berton L. Newton approached two women—a mother and daughter—on the parking lot...
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department has new leadership Thursday after the former chief abruptly retired a week ago. Mayor Robert Eastern III provided a statement that read:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief Kendall Perry has officially...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Illinois gun ban for plaintiffs in Effingham County lawsuit
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Illinois' newly-passed assault weapons ban for 866 plaintiffs in an Effingham County lawsuit. Former Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore and DeVore Law Office, LLC are representing the plaintiffs, which include Effingham-based Accuracy Firearms LLC, in...
Teens arrested for string of burglaries in St. Louis County; stolen car, firearms recovered
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday in connection to a string of business burglaries in St. Louis County that happened back in December. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the burglaries occurred on Dec. 6 at the following businesses:. Shell Gas Station, 7498...
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
Gov. Parson signs executive order ahead of wet snowstorm to help local authorities, families
MISSOURI, USA — On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard and extended a State of Emergency order for gas companies to help local authorities, families and businesses during severe winter weather midweek. The St. Louis area is under a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday night into...
Flock cameras help Calverton Park police catch car thieves
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — Flock cameras are helping police departments in St. Louis County catch up to stolen vehicles. Lt. Sean Gibbons of the Calverton Park Police Department said cameras have been set up around the Village of Calverton Park for the past four months. When a stolen vehicle...
St. Louis County police warn residents of thefts at gas stations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is urging residents to be aware of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations. The department says they have received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations in two of their precincts, South County and Affton.
Solar company fires back at consumer complaints despite multiple failed inspections
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A number of people have reached out to 5 On Your Side to throw shade at a solar company they say took thousands of dollars for them for panels that simply aren’t producing. When Brittany Morris moved into a Sunset Hills home in 2021,...
Mehlville School District superintendent to retire, will take the helm at education nonprofit
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mehlville School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines will retire after eight years in the position, the district announced on Friday. Gaines has accepted the position of chief executive officer of EducationPlus, a regional nonprofit service agency that serves 59 school districts throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Little-known loophole exists in Kia, Hyundai limited lifetime warranty
O'FALLON, Mo. — If you drive a Kia or Hyundai you may be one of the thousands of drivers eligible for a limited lifetime warranty for a free engine replacement on your car, but there’s a catch. A little-known loophole is preventing many second owners from cashing in...
This monthly charge is going down for Ameren Missouri customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri customers can look forward to paying a little less on a certain monthly charge starting Feb. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved Ameren's request to adjust the energy efficiency investment charge that appears on bills for its 1.29 million electric customers in the state.
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Affton man, stealing his car in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and stealing his car in 2020. Quentin Jackson, 40, entered blind guilty pleas last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday.
Police release footage from fatal shooting at St. Louis County Dave & Buster's
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Friday released footage of the fatal police shooting of a man outside a Dave & Buster's in early December. A "critical incident briefing" regarding the Dec. 7 shooting was posted to the department's YouTube channel on Friday. It begins with a statement from the department, followed by a police narrative of the incident interspersed with police radio recordings and security and dash camera footage.
$1M scratchers prize won in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $1 million last week with a ticket purchased in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery said a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the QuikTrip gas station located at 2791 Dunn Rd. The winner claimed the prize on Jan. 12 at the lottery's St. Louis office.
St. Mark Catholic School to close at end of school year amid declining enrollment
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Mark Catholic School will close at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Friday. The school is located on Ripa Avenue in south St. Louis County and serves pre-K-through eighth-grade students. St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski said...
Road crews prepare for midweek winter storm projected to be different than the last one
ST. LOUIS — Road crews are busy preparing for this batch of winter weather headed our way midweek. Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said they’ve been busy filling potholes and checking trucks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it's also a good time to get your own car...
$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in...
