Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jane Danson reveals Leanne's fury over Nick's secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson has teased the imminent fireworks lit by Nick Tilsley's Corrie secret. Next week, Nick finally confesses to his other half that Damon Hay is in fact villain Harvey Gaskell's brother and, right under her nose, he's been using the Bistro for drug drops.
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice's Ekin-Su 'doesn't have any friends left' following Love Island stint
Dancing on Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has said she doesn't "have any friends left" from Love Island. The star, who is currently competing on the ITV dancing series, quickly became a fan favourite during her time on Love Island last summer, going on to win the show with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary – how to watch Derry Girls star's new show
Extraordinary is a brand new superpowered comedy series from the producers of Killing Eve and it's streaming now on Disney+. Set in a world where everyone develops a superpower on their 18th birthday, Extraordinary follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old who is still waiting to get hers. Seeing everyone around her get their powers, Jen drifts through life bouncing between despair and hope, wishing her elusive power can emerge and turn things around for her.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick praises co-star over Lola storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has praised his co-star Danielle Harold over her character Lola's cancer storyline. Fans of the soap will know that Lola has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, and has recently revealed the truth to her daughter. Playing her on-again-off-again love interest and...
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Florence Pugh opens up about 21-year age gap with ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh opened up about people criticizing her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. The "Black Widow" star first began dating the actor sometime in 2019.
digitalspy.com
White Lotus stars team up with Kim Kardashian for "sexier than ever" project
Two stars of The White Lotus have teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a new project. Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco both appeared in the recent second season of the HBO drama, playing the roles of Mia and Lucia, respectively. The pair are now modelling for Kardashian's fashion company...
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
digitalspy.com
How to watch Wolf Pack starring Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on the small screen in the new supernatural teen drama Wolf Pack from the creator of Teen Wolf Jeff Davis. Gellar plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is sent to investigate the aftermath of a California wildfire and a group of teenagers who were involved.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife shares behind the scenes secret
Call the Midwife has revealed the big secret of how the cast manage to keep the younger members of the cast on set entertained in between takes. The popular BBC drama took to Instagram to share some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from the most recent episode, one of which shows Roxanne Palmer, akak Joan Wrigley, keeping one of the children amused.
Comments / 0