FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
WTOP
No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati after Lakhin’s 22-point game
Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 75-68 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Houston has a 14-0 record in games decided...
Monty Williams: Lack of production by Suns' bench factored in loss to Mavericks
There were two notable moments when Monty Williams was visibly agitated during and after the Suns' four-point home loss to Dallas on Thursday. One was when the Suns coach argued with one of the officials during their timeout following Deandre Ayton's missed alley-oop and Dorian Finney-Smith's subsequent 3 to put the Mavericks ahead by eight at 6:54 left to play.
WTOP
All-Star Matty Beniers to miss next 2 games for Kraken
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken rookie All-Star Matty Beniers will miss the team’s final two games before the All-Star break after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers earlier this week. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after morning skate Friday that Beniers would not play Friday...
WTOP
Dayton hosts Richmond after Burton’s 20-point outing
Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond’s 85-76 loss to the UMass Minutemen. The Flyers are 10-1 in home games. Dayton scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union. 1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of...
WTOP
Capitals, Penguins set to face off in uniquely important matchup
Caps, Pens set to face off in uniquely important matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The rivalry between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins has provided the NHL with some of its most entertaining, celebrated and consequential head-to-head matchups of the last 15 years. With generational stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby leading their respective teams, hockey fans have watched on as they’ve jockeyed for playoff positioning for a decade and a half.
WTOP
Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night. “Looks really solid and...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
