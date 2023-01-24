ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati after Lakhin’s 22-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 75-68 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Houston has a 14-0 record in games decided...
HOUSTON, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Monty Williams: Lack of production by Suns' bench factored in loss to Mavericks

There were two notable moments when Monty Williams was visibly agitated during and after the Suns' four-point home loss to Dallas on Thursday. One was when the Suns coach argued with one of the officials during their timeout following Deandre Ayton's missed alley-oop and Dorian Finney-Smith's subsequent 3 to put the Mavericks ahead by eight at 6:54 left to play.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOP

All-Star Matty Beniers to miss next 2 games for Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken rookie All-Star Matty Beniers will miss the team’s final two games before the All-Star break after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers earlier this week. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after morning skate Friday that Beniers would not play Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Dayton hosts Richmond after Burton’s 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond’s 85-76 loss to the UMass Minutemen. The Flyers are 10-1 in home games. Dayton scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points...
DAYTON, OH
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union. 1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Capitals, Penguins set to face off in uniquely important matchup

Caps, Pens set to face off in uniquely important matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The rivalry between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins has provided the NHL with some of its most entertaining, celebrated and consequential head-to-head matchups of the last 15 years. With generational stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby leading their respective teams, hockey fans have watched on as they’ve jockeyed for playoff positioning for a decade and a half.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night. “Looks really solid and...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game

The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy