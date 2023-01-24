ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
mtpr.org

A bill to regulate sober living homes advances to the Senate

Montana lawmakers advanced a bill seeking to regulate sober living homes this week. The residences brand themselves as a community for people to live free of substance use as they recover from addiction. Senate Bill 94 would require sober living homes to register with the state, and would prohibit judges...
MONTANA STATE
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte reiterated his administration’s priorities to improve Montana’s economy in his State of the State address delivered Wednesday to the Legislature, whose job over the next few months will include determining how to allocate an unprecedented $2.6 billion budget surplus. “The fact of the matter is Montanans overpaid,” Gianforte said of tax payments. “We need to give it back.” Montana is among many states that built large budget surpluses through a surge in state tax revenues following coronavirus shutdowns and because of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds and increased wages.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana receives over $6 million grant from U.S. Department of Justice

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to help fund agencies and organizations that support youth and families. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced the grant on Wednesday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice:. U.S. Attorney Jesse...
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?

Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Groups want health department held in contempt over birth certificate lawsuit

Groups suing the state over restrictions barring birth certificate amendments are asking a district court to hold the state health department in civil contempt. The state health department announced earlier this month the reinstatement of a rule effectively banning transgender Montanans from updating the gender marker on their birth certificates after the state Supreme Court found issues with a block on it.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Proposed bill would launch farm-to-pantry grant program in Montana

Food pantry operators have long said it’s a challenge to keep shelves stocked with fresh, nutritious produce. Now, a proposal in the Montana Legislature seeks to make that easier. House Bill 276 would launch Montana’s first-ever “farm-to-food-bank” grant program. It would open up $1 million in funding over the...
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Manzella chair of new Montana Freedom Caucus

14-member legislative bloc pledges to push state Legislature further to right. The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order

Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
kiowacountypress.net

Native Americans moving off reservations face discrimination in Montana

(Big Sky Connection) Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again

Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy