What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Debra Jo Rupp Didn't Even Realize That '70s Show Was Set In The Same Decade
"That '70s Show" feels like a perfect sitcom title. It's kind of funny, and it immediately sets the show apart from others of its ilk. While something like "Friends" feels like it could encapsulate virtually any sitcom that follows a specific friend group, there was only one show at the time that was set during the 1970s. Audiences knew that if they wanted a retro throwback to a bygone era, they had to tune into Fox to see Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends make references to the disco decade.
Nipsey Hussle Fans Are Split Over Family Guy's Seemingly Distasteful Joke
It's not unusual for "Family Guy" to run afoul of controversy — after all, several episodes of the show have been banned from airing on Fox due to their content, including the DVD-only installment "Partial Terms of Endearment." But the program's most recent dust-up involves an older clip that made a joke about Nipsey Hussle, a rap star who was murdered on March 30, 2019.
Both Taylor Sheridan And Sylvester Stallone Wanted To Work Together Long Before Tulsa King
When it comes to crafting TV dramas, Taylor Sheridan is probably the hottest commodity at the moment. He got his start in the industry as an actor, but made the switch to writing and directing. Sheridan's work is praised as being partly responsible for helping to reinvigorate the neo-Western genre with films like "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River" (via Salon). However, arguably his biggest accomplishment to date was creating the smash hit Paramount Network series, "Yellowstone." In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and space wizards, he branched "Yellowstone" out with various spinoffs, including "1883" and "1923," with more to come.
The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, And Family Guy Are All Renewed For Two More Seasons
Donuts, burgers, and giant chickens, oh my! Fox's most beloved animated dads will return, as Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane), and Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) have been penciled in for two more seasons apiece of their respective shows at the network, Variety reports. "The Simpsons" continues to be the longest-running scripted series in history, having now been extended through Season 36. "Family Guy" is close on its heels and will run through Season 23, while "Bob's Burgers" is greenlit through its sweet 16th season.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
What Dog Gone Got Right And Wrong About The Real Story
One for animal lovers, "Dog Gone" is a 2023 Netflix release based on the true story of a lost dog named Gonker, and the harrowing journey to try and bring him home. Making the journey even more urgent is the fact that Gonker has a potentially fatal illness, and his family needs to find him and get him his medicine before it is too late.
The South Park Fans Wouldn't Mind Being Stuck In A Room With Randy In Real Life
Over the years, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's iconic animated series, "South Park," has earned a reputation as one of the most abrasive satires ever created — consistently offending its audience with crass, offensive, and downright disturbing humor. Indeed, it's nearly impossible to list all of the horrible things that the "South Park" characters have done during their 20-plus years on air, though there are certainly plenty of moments that went too far.
Logan Lerman Fans Are Disappointed By Disney+'s New Percy Jackson Poseidon Casting
"Percy Jackson" fans rejoiced when author Rick Riordan announced that his best-selling series was getting another attempt at a live-action adaptation on Disney+. 20th Century Studios attempted to bring the fantasy series to theaters in 2010 with "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," with Logan Lerman in the lead role. However, poor reviews of the sequel, "Sea of Monsters," stalled any hopes of continuing the film series.
How Will Ferrell's Appearance On The Office Helped Soften The Blow Of Steve Carell's Exit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In 2011, Steve Carell starred in his final episode of NBC's "The Office," dealing a devastating blow to his fans and fellow cast members. Carell left to pursue a movie career. However, "The Office" continued to churn out new episodes for another two seasons. Producers were left with a gaping hole to fill as the Massachusetts-born actor was seen by many as the heart of the series. Several people were brought in as guest stars to help transition fans for life without Carell. Now that time has passed, many fans have learned the true nature of Carell's departure, and it's as devastating as the original news.
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige
In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
Emilia Clarke's Mind Was Blown By The Experience Of Making Marvel's Secret Invasion
Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive 2023, starting the year strong with Angela Bassett scoring the MCU's first Oscar nomination. Outside of awards season, the MCU officially enters Phase 5 with the release of numerous movies and TV shows on the horizon. One of the most anticipated projects...
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
Why Party Down Fans Won't See Lizzy Caplan In The Revival
Starz comedy series "Party Down" premiered in March of 2009 and became a hit among viewers and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes), largely on the strength of its ensemble cast. However, it ended a little over a year later, after just its second season, due to a confluence of factors that seemingly included the fact that one of its stars in Adam Scott left to be on "Parks & Recreation."
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
