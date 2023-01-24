Strong winds approach the region this morning, and given our topography, strong winds will have the potential to accelerate downslope with a damaging wind risk for the mountains and foothills of northeast Tennessee. This includes places like Holston Mtn, Roan Mtn, and Camp Creek. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with a HIGH WIND WARNING through the day. A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Tri-Cities with gusts near 50mph.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO