What to expect as adult use cannabis laws take effect in Missouri

Adult use cannabis laws are now in effect across the state, but don’t line up at a dispensary just yet. Unless you have a medical marijuana ID card, adults over age 21 will likely have to wait until mid-February to purchase cannabis for personal use. Voters approved Amendment 3...
Sharing a SHIELD of success

Henderson Elementary students were visited by 11 Francis Howell North High students in the SHIELD program. Each high school student was assigned a letter in the acronym SHIELD to represent and talk about with the elementary students: Sportsmanship, Honesty, Integrity, Excellence, Leadership and Determination. The 11 student-athletes had their own...
