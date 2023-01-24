ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tq2xR_0kOsyYKx00

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Seven people are dead after a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday. Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Suspect is in custody after deadly shootings in Half Moon Bay

At the moment, there is little known about Zhao. Authorities said they are still determining the motive behind the shooting.

Zhao was arrested in the parking lot of the sheriff’s Half Moon Bay Substation more than two hours after the shooting. Police were searching for his maroon SUV when a deputy noticed it in the substation’s lot.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Daily News

Zhao was taken into custody without incident and the semi-automatic handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in his vehicle. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said she assumes Zhao went to the police station to turn himself in, but that is unconfirmed.

The shootings happened at two agricultural facilities on the outskirts of the city. Zhao is believed to have worked for one of the businesses, Corpus said. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described him as a “disgruntled worker.”

Zhao is a Half Moon Bay resident and is believed to have a spouse, according to Corpus.

KRON On is streaming live news now

At this point, he is believed to have acted alone. A motive for the shooting has not been established. Video taken by KRON4 shows Zhao wearing a vest over a red sweater, blue jeans and a white baseball cap.

The sheriff’s office is working with the district attorney’s office to interview Zhao, Corpus said. Police said he is fully cooperating with them. Authorities will release more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Suspect Arrested In South Bay for Cold-Case 2021 Stabbing In Upper Haight

The SFPD believes they have the culprit in a fatal stabbing in the Haight-Ashbury that occurred 16 months ago. The suspect, 27-year-old Meredith Dechert, was taken into custody Friday in Milpitas, as KRON4 reports. Dechert was initially booked into Santa Clara County jail, and since then has been booked on suspicion of murder into San Francisco County Jail, per KTVU.
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix; drugs and firearms found

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in 2021 SF Haight Street murder arrested in Milpitas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in a fatal 2021 San Francisco stabbing was arrested Friday in Milpitas, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Meredith Dechert, 27, is accused of killing a 65-year-old man on Sept. 8, 2021. The stabbing happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the area of Haight Street and Shrader Street. A […]
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4

Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.
BERKELEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident

Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing another man in Haight-Ashbury, police announced on Tuesday. Meredith Dechert of San Francisco was identified as a suspect in the Sept. 8, 2021 stabbing and was subsequently located and detained in Milpitas on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. San Francisco police officers were called just before 6:05 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021 to the area of Haight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday, family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities.  The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy