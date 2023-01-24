Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 548 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to near Graceville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon, Newville, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fillmore, Houston, Mower by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston; Mower Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gusts 15 to 25 mph with some blowing of snow especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:50:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, except up to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gusts 15 to 25 mph with some blowing of snow especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chippewa, Western Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 15:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with the highest amounts towards Bondurant. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Canyon Ferry Area; Helena Valley; Missouri Headwaters; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 degrees below zero on Saturday. * WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Missouri Headwaters and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become extremely slippery this afternoon and evening as colder air surges south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow through Saturday evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Target Area: Northern Rosebud; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snowfall expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Northern Rosebud and Powder River. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including I-94 and US-212 around Home Creek Pass, will likely be slick and hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:26:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to travel for several days.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:26:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the Jackson Valley. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches for Star Valley. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 AM Sunday. Heaviest snow will fall this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to travel for several days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Livingston Area, Northern Park, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 13:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow continuing. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches expected, with somewhat lesser amounts in the Paradise Valley. * WHERE...Livingston Area, Northern Park, and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult tonight into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed and visibility poor. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gusts 15 to 25 mph with some blowing of snow especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Haakon County, Jackson County and Bennett County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Faribault, Freeborn, Martin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Oglala Lakota, Pennington Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Custer County Plains, the Pennington County Plains, Oglala Lakota County and the Southern Meade County Plains. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickinson; Lyon; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Leelanau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 15:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee Counties, and Beaver Island and surrounding islands. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
