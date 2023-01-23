ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Tyler Medical Education Building

By Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal
Gov. Greg Abbott along with other local officials break ground during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new UT Tyler Medical Education Building along Beckham Avenue in Tyler on Monday. Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal

‘Game changer': Officials break ground on UT Tyler School of Medicine, expected to open in 2025

Officials broke ground Monday on a multimillion dollar medical facility in Tyler that will be the first of its kind in Northeast Texas.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

