As an athlete, I feel that there are three main pathways each person who wishes to play their sport in college fits into. The first is admission. Maybe you want to go to an Ivy League that you don’t necessarily have the grades or extracurriculars to get into. Trust me, I get it. I have quite literally had a recruiter tell me, “you won’t get into our school if you don’t get in through the rowing team.” And listen, maybe you are a student who didn’t have the best grades at the beginning of high school, but you know your college career will be different.

19 HOURS AGO