Dry, more mild end to week in NY, NJ
The region is finally drying out after going through a complete soaker. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The winds kicked up as well and it continued into Thursday with gusts of 30-45mph reported for most sections.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Nice end to workweek, even nicer weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday should bring a mild end to the workweek and set the stage for a pleasant weekend in New York and New Jersey. Folks should look for mostly sunny skies with a high around 46 degrees on Friday, with clouds moving in and temperatures dropping during the evening hours.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, snow expected to impact Wednesday evening commute
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the snow will mostly impact areas of the state north of Interstate 78.
STORM WATCH: Multi-hazard storm expected today with snow, rain and wind in New Jersey
New Jersey will see a wet evening commute today, with rain and snow impacting most of the state.
Snow showers throughout the day Thursday
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees. Very early Thursday morning, those showers will change over to snow. Thursday we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers. The chance of...
Thursday NJ weather: Rain is gone, wind still blows
That's a wrap on New Jersey's sixth storm system of the month of January. Six mainly soggy, not very wintry, storms. We did pick up about 2 inches of snow in NW NJ on Wednesday. Along with a widespread inch-plus of rain and wind gusts up to 53 mph. Even though we did not get buried in snow, this was quite a potent, nasty storm.
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
Snow could be a late arrival in Queens
Absent any measurable amount of snow by Sunday, Jan. 29, the New York City area will set the record for the latest-ever date in winter without the white stuff. The simple answer according to experts consulted by the Chronicle was the same — it has just been too warm for snow to form and stick. But the underlying causes, they said, are myriad.
Early snow shifts to significant rain for New York and New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move toward New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect through Wednesday night for portions of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in...
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
Snow, rain mix in incoming NY, NJ storm after brief warm reprieve
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Tuesday, bringing a break from precipitation and continued above-average temperatures. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a brisk west wind. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
North Jersey residents prepare for expected Wednesday snowfall
Many New Jersey residents will experience snowfall on Wednesday as a storm system approaches the Garden State. Areas of the state north of Interstate 78 are expected to see an inch or two of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sussex, Morris, Warren and western Passaic counties.
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
Snow, rain, wind, thunder: 9 things to know about NJ’s messy midweek storm
UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Tuesday... This afternoon's update is ... there is no update. The latest suite of model guidance looks remarkably similar to the last one, so I'm holding firm on a three-part storm progression on Wednesday: 1.) Snow showers in the morning, 2.) Steadier rain in the afternoon (with continuing snow for NW NJ), and 3.) Heavy rain and thunder during the brunt of the storm at night.
