HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Your generosity is helping a Harrisburg family, who lost everything in a weekend house fire, get back on their feet. Sarah Wendorff, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of state when their home caught fire early Sunday morning. Now they’re thanking people in the community, as well as complete strangers, for donating much-needed clothing and other items to get them through this trying time.

HARRISBURG, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO