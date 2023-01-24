Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating casino robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are also investigating a robbery at an East 10th Street casino. Sioux Falls police say a man came into Boxcars Casino last night and threatened a cashier with a knife, grabbed cash and left. Police are hoping surveillance video helps them identify a...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
KELOLAND TV
Jackley says SF officer-involved shooting justified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting on Dec. 20 in which a suspect was shot four times was justified, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a news release. The incident was reviewed by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) which concluded the officer-involved...
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam. Authorities say the scammer is pretending to be a Lincoln County Deputy and calling from the department’s number or a number similar to it. The scammer will say that the...
KELOLAND TV
22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
KELOLAND TV
2020 murder trial; Fatal fire updates; More snow on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Day five of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder will continue Friday. 36-year-old Ryan Aadland is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs in October 2020.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence on Cleveland Avenue Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Cleveland Avenue is blocked off to traffic as of now. A KELOLAND News photographer is on the scene and spotted several Sioux Falls Police...
KELOLAND TV
New signs coming to intersection of fatal train-pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — New railroad warning signs will be coming to a road near Harrisburg. The Harrisburg City Council approved $8,574 to put up warning sign changes to the railroad crossing on 274th Street between (475th) and Southeastern (476th) Avenues. The solar-powered flashing signs will be paid for in part by the city of Harrisburg and could appear as soon as this year.
KELOLAND TV
Lake Andes house fire leaves 1 person dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement in Charles Mix County says one adult died and another got out of the home. That person suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted...
KELOLAND TV
Local church seeking to help people impacted by Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department does not believe Monday morning’s apartment fire just west of Minnesota Avenue in central Sioux Falls was a crime. “At this point, it doesn’t, at least on the onset, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything suspicious,” Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Weekend house fire brings Harrisburg community together
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Your generosity is helping a Harrisburg family, who lost everything in a weekend house fire, get back on their feet. Sarah Wendorff, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of state when their home caught fire early Sunday morning. Now they’re thanking people in the community, as well as complete strangers, for donating much-needed clothing and other items to get them through this trying time.
KELOLAND TV
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, Union County
PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — An emerald ash borer infestation has been discovered in Union County, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). The emerald ash borer infestation was found in the Dakota Dunes. The insect was also recently found in Sioux City. DANR will...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Blowing snow will be an issue for motorists this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow storms tend to move over areas that already have snow on the ground. Sometimes this can be a bad thing. Right now, KELOLAND has plenty of snow on the ground, the bad part about this snow is there is no crust on it.
KELOLAND TV
KELO-TV newscast schedule change for Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming note for Friday’s newscasts. This afternoon CBS will be airing the PGA Golf Tour, beginning at 4 p.m. CT, so we will not be joining you for First at Four. You’ll still be able to watch KELOLAND News at...
