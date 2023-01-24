Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
gowatertown.net
Gov. Noem announces funding for equipment purchases at tech schools
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced $10 million in funding for modern equipment at South Dakota’s four technical colleges. The funding will come from Future Funds and thus will not require a legislative appropriation. Governor Noem is providing a 2-to-1 match for funding that is being put up by the technical colleges themselves for a total investment of $15 million.
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites person near Watertown park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person. Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened. The dog was named...
Comments / 0