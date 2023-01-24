ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed

Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around. Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions […] The post Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move

It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Hire New Coach

The New York Jets had an encouraging 2022 season in the National Football League, with a rookie class that may have produced both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year.
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason

Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr. The Cowboys may […] The post Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady will have a number of suitors as he enters free agency this offseason. Recently, Brady was seen at a Miami school, leading many to think Brady could leave the Buccaneers for the Miami Dolphins. The video of Brady inside a Miami school made its rounds on social media. However, […] The post Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest

Like fans around the country, former Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been watching the team’s head coach search play out. As the Cardinals look for their perfect candidate, Fitzgerald gave a ringing endorsement to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton. Payton has been viewed as one of the top options in […] The post ‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 early Cardinals offseason targets in NFL free agency

After firing Kliff Kingsbury and parting ways with general manager Steve Keim, the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason is off to an interesting start. The team hired Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to replace Keim, and he will help decide who takes over for Kingsbury. Once that happens, Ossenfort’s attention will turn toward Cardinals’ […] The post 3 early Cardinals offseason targets in NFL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk

In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers just missed out on a chance of reaching the AFC playoffs yet again. They finished 9-8 but were beat out via tiebreaker by the Miami Dolphins for the final wild card spot. Despite missing the postseason, the Steelers are moving in the right direction. They began the season 2-6 before closing the […] The post Steelers Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Eagles fans will be furious with Rocky desecration ahead of 49ers NFC Championship

For better or worse, Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for their unbridled passion when it comes to their football team. However, as proud Philly residents, they also do not take kindly to their culture being mocked, especially when it concerns beloved fictional hero Rocky Balboa. Ahead of the Eagles’ NFC Championship showdown with San Francisco, […] The post Eagles fans will be furious with Rocky desecration ahead of 49ers NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants GM Joe Schoen finally gets some financial freedom

Joe Schoen knew help was needed. He knew his personnel staff had identified players capable of providing that help. He wanted to give head coach Brian Daboll better options. He knew the Giants required an injection of talent in certain areas. But Schoen could not make the moves he wanted to make. The first-year general manager understood what was required, but did not do it. Man, oh man, was that tough on him, especially when the Giants did not win in a four-week stretch and it looked as if the playoff berth they worked so hard to attain might be slipping away. “There...
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. “Chiefs TE […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy