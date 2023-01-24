Read full article on original website
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed
Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around. Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions […] The post Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move
It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
New York Jets Hire New Coach
The New York Jets had an encouraging 2022 season in the National Football League, with a rookie class that may have produced both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets eye-opening NFL Draft assessment from Todd McShay
ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell. “Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding...
Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason
Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr. The Cowboys may […] The post Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady will have a number of suitors as he enters free agency this offseason. Recently, Brady was seen at a Miami school, leading many to think Brady could leave the Buccaneers for the Miami Dolphins. The video of Brady inside a Miami school made its rounds on social media. However, […] The post Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest
Like fans around the country, former Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been watching the team’s head coach search play out. As the Cardinals look for their perfect candidate, Fitzgerald gave a ringing endorsement to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton. Payton has been viewed as one of the top options in […] The post ‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 early Cardinals offseason targets in NFL free agency
After firing Kliff Kingsbury and parting ways with general manager Steve Keim, the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason is off to an interesting start. The team hired Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to replace Keim, and he will help decide who takes over for Kingsbury. Once that happens, Ossenfort’s attention will turn toward Cardinals’ […] The post 3 early Cardinals offseason targets in NFL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own to supercharge...
Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers just missed out on a chance of reaching the AFC playoffs yet again. They finished 9-8 but were beat out via tiebreaker by the Miami Dolphins for the final wild card spot. Despite missing the postseason, the Steelers are moving in the right direction. They began the season 2-6 before closing the […] The post Steelers Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Rolls His Eyes About Ben Simmons' Knee Soreness
Simmons who played for two quarters exited the game early in the third stretch due to reported "knee soreness".
Eagles fans will be furious with Rocky desecration ahead of 49ers NFC Championship
For better or worse, Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for their unbridled passion when it comes to their football team. However, as proud Philly residents, they also do not take kindly to their culture being mocked, especially when it concerns beloved fictional hero Rocky Balboa. Ahead of the Eagles’ NFC Championship showdown with San Francisco, […] The post Eagles fans will be furious with Rocky desecration ahead of 49ers NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Avonte Maddox gets a final injury update for Eagles’ NFC title game clash vs. 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to see Avonte Maddox make his return to action in their upcoming NFC Championship game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. On Friday, the Eagles released their final injury report for the NFC title game, and Maddox was not issued any injury designation. Maddox had...
Giants GM Joe Schoen finally gets some financial freedom
Joe Schoen knew help was needed. He knew his personnel staff had identified players capable of providing that help. He wanted to give head coach Brian Daboll better options. He knew the Giants required an injection of talent in certain areas. But Schoen could not make the moves he wanted to make. The first-year general manager understood what was required, but did not do it. Man, oh man, was that tough on him, especially when the Giants did not win in a four-week stretch and it looked as if the playoff berth they worked so hard to attain might be slipping away. “There...
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. “Chiefs TE […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
