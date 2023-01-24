ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Boise Police release name of officer who shot man in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department released the name of the officer who shot 32 year-old Eli Nash. The department identified the officer as K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of the department. A police officer with the same first initial, last name, and length of service with BPD was involved in a shooting on November 21st, 2022.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian steps into traffic on Idaho freeway and is fatally struck by SUV

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The male was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 41 year old female from Nampa. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Multiple lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency personnel investigated the crash scene.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Updates: Officer-Involved Shooting on Fairview & Records in Boise

Boise, Idaho — Last night (Monday, January 23rd) the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting near Fairview and Records. And while the police departments were posting advisories on their Twitter accounts encouraging drivers and patrons to avoid the area — we didn't really get any updates regarding the story of what happened.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police: Man killed after stepping into eastbound lanes I-184

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 20-year-old man, Kobe Stanard of Kuna, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-184 near milepost 2, in Boise. A 41-year-old woman from Nampa hit Stanard....
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial

ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
ADA COUNTY, ID
