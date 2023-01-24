ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
redlakenationnews.com

James Gayland Taylor

September 23, 1959 ~ January 15, 2023 (age 63) James Gayland Taylor, passed away on January 15th , 2023 after a long battle with cancer. James had fought many battles and he was finally called to take his journey home at age 64. James was born on September 23rd , 1958 in Cass Lake, MN and was raised in South Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mnrepublic.com

MnDOT clears out homeless encampment connected to shooting near the Carlson School of Management

One of the largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis was cleared last week by MnDOT after a scathing statement from Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman. The encampment was connected with a deadly shooting that took the life of 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali, who was located at the encampment with fatal wounds. In Osman’s statement, he vehemently called for immediate action, saying, “For months MnDOT has refused to meet with community members whose quality of life they directly impact. For months MnDOT has refused to lead in ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of nearly 100 Minnesota residents. This morning there was a fatal shooting at the encampment…I call on MnDOT to work with the City of Minneapolis to close this encampment as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend

As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

A relatively mild January will come to an abrupt end Friday as a frigid air mass moves into Minnesota, kicking off a cold snap that will last at least two weeks. Temperatures at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the official reporting station for the Twin Cities, have yet to fall below zero this month. But the mercury will drop into negative territory by Saturday morning and low temperatures will be at or below zero through the first full week of February, the National Weather Service said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage

Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
redlakenationnews.com

State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close this week

State-run COVID-19 testing sites in four locations around the state will close this week, marking the end of their nearly three-year run serving Minnesotans. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Jan. 28 and the sites in Brooklyn Park and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport will close on Jan. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE

