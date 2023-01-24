Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Trigg School Board Sending Nickel Tax Petition To Circuit Court
A petition calling for a vote in regard to a potential recallable school nickel tax on real property will have its day in chambers. Following a half hour of executive session debate Thursday evening, officials with the Trigg County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize its attorney, Jack Lackey, submit an action in Circuit Court — challenging the sufficiency and validity of the nickel tax recall petition, and related processes and documentation.
whopam.com
Leamy to seek commonwealth’s attorney seat
Assistant Christian County Attorney Maureen Leamy has announced she’ll be running for commonwealth’s attorney in an anticipated special election this fall following the impending resignation of current Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Leamy made the announcement on Facebook this week, becoming the first person to publicly express an...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
whopam.com
Clayton to replace retiring Martin as Hopkinsville CFO
A veteran of Hopkinsville city government is being promoted to replace the retiring Robert Martin as chief financial officer. A news release says Mayor J.R. Knight has chosen Melissa Clayton to lead finance operations for the City of Hopkinsville effective February 6th to allow for cross-training and a smooth transition with the retirement of Martin.
New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
whopam.com
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
whopam.com
KYTC closes bridge on Jones Creek Spur in Trigg county
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered the closure of a bridge on Jones Creek Spur in extreme southwestern Trigg County in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. According to a news release, a routine inspection of the Jones Creek Bridge found issues with the substructure and the bridge...
DeeAnna Sova leaving public library; interim director appointed
DeeAnna Sova is leaving her job as executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library to take a job with Ascend Elements. The library’s operations director, Tiffany Luna, will become the interim executive director effective Feb. 1, board chairman Bart Cayce said Monday in a press release. “We thank...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Veterans Treatment Court Graduates Two
Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, only a handful can say they’re able to support and staff a Veterans Treatment Court — Jefferson. Fayette. Hardin. Boone. Campbell. Kenton. And Christian. Designed to assist active military personnel and branch retirees, the program helps those who have become involved in a...
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
whopam.com
Nicholas Ray Thweatt
(Age 38, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday January 28th at 1pm at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
whopam.com
Plea deal accepted in 2016 Oak Grove fatal shooting
A plea deal was reached Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The original arrest warrant says that on July 16, 2016, James...
whopam.com
Raul Rubio
(Age 34, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28th at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am til the funeral home at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
WBKO
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
