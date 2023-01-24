HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young man who killed a woman while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and 4 years probation. But said the 12 months of the sentence will be suspended after Abad completes requirements for his DUI count — such as educational, vocational training.

HALAWA, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO