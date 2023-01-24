Read full article on original website
ANYTHING in LIFE
3d ago
He’s not dangerous but he stupidly is not allowed around people so 4 life in prison that’s the answer🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽
Ivy Ortiz
3d ago
That's what they all say when the gavel comes down on them for life sentences
Linda Moore
3d ago
he's sooooo cute....definitely gonna be the bell of the ball in prison
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for deadly Halawa crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young man who killed a woman while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and 4 years probation. But said the 12 months of the sentence will be suspended after Abad completes requirements for his DUI count — such as educational, vocational training.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui man who murdered his ex-girlfriend nearly a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen...
Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case
Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after Albert Ian Schweitzer was exonerated for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, the focus has turned to the others convicted in the case ― his brother Shawn and Frank Pauline, Jr., who died in prison in 2015. Judge Peter Kubota vacated Albert...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge to decide whether North Shore killer will ever be eligible for parole
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge will decide in May whether North Shore killer Stephen Brown should spent the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Tuesday, a jury ruled the extended sentence should be considered in the case, saying he posed a continued risk to the public.
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community's support in courtroom.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large fire puts a halt to popular Maui bike shop — and its mission
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira "Mo" Monsalve ― back in 2014.
KITV.com
HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public corruption at OCCC under investigation following fireworks bust; two investigations underway
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
KRMG
HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 Hawaii youth plaintiffs move forward with lawsuit against state
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community's support in courtroom.
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
hawaiinewsnow.com
After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land dispute in Waiehu escalated on Tuesday after two people were arrested for trespassing at a site being developed for affordable housing. About noon Tuesday, MPD arrested a woman who was living on the Waiehu site and refused to leave. Just two hours later, a second...
KITV.com
Explosive-like devices found by Maui police responding to crash in Wailuku
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui police officer found multiple items that they thought were improvised explosive devices (IED) in a car while responding to the scene of an accident in Wailuku, Tuesday night. According to police, around 7:41 p.m., a 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Liholiho Street...
