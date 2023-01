Terra Riann Greenleaf (Bii-Ti-Wani-Kwadookwe/Middle Cloud Woman, Kingfisher Clan) was born in Bemidji, MN on October 4, 1991 to Leah Carpenter and Peter Greenleaf. She passed on to the spirit world on January 24, 2023. Terra was a force of nature and a child of the universe. Her son, Struther, was...

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO