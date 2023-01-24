Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Fire Marshal: Fireplace and CO Safety
As the temperature drops as it has been, I begin to worry about a couple of things – CO poisoning and fireplace ash disposal. With the cold weather we tend to close up our homes and our heating systems are working over-time to keep up with the demand. We also want to warm up our cars before we venture out into the cold abyss.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Pinney’s Corner
The historical marker on the corner of Luke’s Wood Road and Oenoke Ridge is all that remains of Pinney’s Corner. Pinney Corner, former home of Henry Augustus Pinney, was a bustling community in the 1880s. Pinney, originally from Milford Pennsylvania, had a brief residency in Pleasantville, New York before moving to New Canaan in 1868. In 1870 he started a small shoe factory situated on three acres of land across from his home on the corner of Lukes Wood Road and Oenoke Ridge Road. His home, where he lived with his wife, Adelia Hoyt and his two surviving daughters (having lost three others as infants) grew as his wealth increased. Despite having a relatively small family, Mr. Pinney built an addition to the house that was attached to the original building by a single hallway The leftmost structure in the picture above is the original building. Ms. Warren also remarked that her father was a fan of spirited horses and fine carriages. The shoe factory, where he manufactured fancy women’s shoes, began with twelve workers but rapidly grew to employ over fifty men. The shoe business was booming at the time, evident by the fact that New Canaan was the third largest manufacturer at the time and was producing 50,000 pairs a year! The production of shoes left little time to travel the three miles to town for supplies so Mr. Pinney opened a convenience grocery store near the factory for his employees.
connect-bridgeport.com
Decades-Old Clocktower on Bridgeport's Main Street Corridor Sees Repairs, Makeover, and New Feature
Back in 1999, the City of Bridgeport put together a group of community leaders and elected officials with the goal to revitalize the downtown section of the city. Among the first projects that was done was a streetscape that took place in front of the Benedum Civic Center and stretched to Virginia Avenue.
Broken elevator strands seniors, people with disabilities in Norwalk once again
State Sen. Bob Duff is calling for "immediate action," saying an elevator outage at a Norwalk apartment complex is leaving seniors and people with disabilities trapped in their apartments - and not for the first time.
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
newcanaanite.com
Town Plans for Increased Pedestrian Traffic, Safety at South and Maple [UPDATED]
[Note: This article has been updated to say the pedestrian-activated beacons will run across South Avenue on the south side of the intersection with Maple Street.]. Saying the newly built New Canaan Library is expected to draw even more walkers in the area of South Avenue at Maple Street, town officials last week voted in favor of installing a pedestrian-activated flashing beacon there.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
newcanaanite.com
Affordable Housing Applications in New Canaan: An Update
What follows is a snapshot of where the three 8-30g affordable housing applications filed in New Canaan now stand, with respect to municipal and state government agencies, as well as the courts. In addition to the applications at Weed and Elm Streets, Main Street and Hill Street, the town currently...
hamlethub.com
Longtime City of Danbury Employee Retires, Mayor and City Honor and Celebrate Andi Grey!
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito and the City of Danbury honored and celebrated Andi Grey as she retires from a long career at the City of Danbury!. Andi Grey started her tenure with the City of Danbury on July 5, 1994. She has spent her entire career working in the Finance Department, starting as a payroll clerk and working all the way up to her current position as Payroll Supervisor, and throughout her nearly thirty-year career with the City of Danbury, Andi has routinely gone above and beyond the call of duty. She is an invaluable asset to the Finance Department, and has given countless hours to the City. She will be missed greatly.
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
It Was a Bad Day For a Cat Owner in Westport
It was a bad for a cat owner in Westport, not only did she see a bird, she had her cat allegedly stolen by one of her neighbors. The incident occurred in Westport this past Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Westport Police Department, a neighbor called in a complaint against Westport resident James Doyle, alleging that Doyle had stolen her cat. Upon further investigation, officers found that Doyle had allegedly been seen trying to lure her cat into his residence on numerous occasions, and had repeatedly been told not to it. The complainant's neighbors allegedly witnesses another attempt by Doyle to lure the cat inside his residence this past Friday, and alerted the complainant.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes
2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
Six NPD officers honored in promotion ceremony
NORWALK, Conn. — Police officers need to get out of their cars and out from behind their desks to “actively engage in our neighborhoods, to reinvest the community capital of trust in the role of American law enforcement that has been squandered,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said Wednesday.
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 329 Barrack Hill Road, Ridgefield
Welcome to this beautifully updated, top-to-bottom renovation of a designer’s own home at 329 Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale at $1,095,000 by Karla Murtaugh of Compass Real Estate, the home features gorgeous transitional elements at every turn. Highlighting a clean and crisp color palette, light hardwood...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
cityofwesthaven.com
City permanently removing Beach St. skateboard park
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 24, 2023 — In preparation for the second phase of this year’s road-raising project, the city is permanently removing the Beach Street Skatepark. On Monday night, Jan. 23, the City Council unanimously approved funds to dismantle the shoreline skateboard park. The money was initially approved by the West Haven ARPA Committee and is provided by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan through a grant from the U.S. Treasury Department.
South Norwalk Neighborhood School is needed
Norwalk Public Schools is committed to engaging our families, including them in their child’s academic success, and making it easy for them to be an active participant in their school community. Over the last 40 years, families in South Norwalk were not afforded the same level of accessibility to...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
