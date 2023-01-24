HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Jennifer Kelly, is urging homeowners to be aware of MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program. The program temps homeowners with an upfront cash payment in exchange for the exclusive right to act as the listing agent for any sale of the property during the term of the agreement, which has the potential to last 40 years.

