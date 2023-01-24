ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Houghton County Clerk urges homeowners to be cautious of company offering fast cash

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Jennifer Kelly, is urging homeowners to be aware of MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program. The program temps homeowners with an upfront cash payment in exchange for the exclusive right to act as the listing agent for any sale of the property during the term of the agreement, which has the potential to last 40 years.
5 Upper Peninsula projects receive $5.9M from Natural Resources Trust Fund

UPPER PENINSULA – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $23.3 million in funding for 45 recreation development projects, including five in the Upper Peninsula. U.P. acquisition projects include Fort Wilkins – Keweenaw Point Acquisition, Iron Ore Heritage Trail – Single Track Trail Acquisition in Marquette County, and Lakeshore Campground Acquisition – Phase 2 in Schoolcraft County. Development projects include Iron Ore Heritage Trail Extension to Lakenenland in Marquette County and Pentoga Park Boat Launch and Iron Belle Trailhead in Iron County. Recommendations next go to the Michigan Legislature for review.
Iron River Police Department uses $6K grant for needed upgrades

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County police department is making equipment upgrades, thanks to a grant. AED machines are two pieces of equipment the Iron River Police Department just purchased. The department was awarded a $6,000 grant from Enbridge for the upgrades. “We had one AED per police...
Road crews explain snowbank removal

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - High snowbanks can be found on almost every street corner. The Marquette County Road Commission says busy intersections, like along US-41, are cleared sooner than residential areas. “Most drivers have a specific run that they go to so they can concentrate on the problem areas,...
MARESA offers free preschool through Great Start Readiness Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette and Alger Counties could go to preschool for free. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) has slots available for its Great Start Readiness Program. The program is funded by the Michigan Department of Education and provides free or low-cost preschool to families in need.
Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phone scammers are posing as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. They claim to be a retired sergeant and are telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to fix it. Another scam convinces the victim their computer has a virus and money needs to be sent to fix it.
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
