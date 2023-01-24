Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
DNR ordered to shut down unregulated water source in Ontonagon County
GREENLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been ordered to shut down an unregulated water source at a roadside access point some locals have used for drinking water and other household needs for decades. An order was issued to the DNR in December by the...
WLUC
Houghton County Clerk urges homeowners to be cautious of company offering fast cash
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Jennifer Kelly, is urging homeowners to be aware of MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program. The program temps homeowners with an upfront cash payment in exchange for the exclusive right to act as the listing agent for any sale of the property during the term of the agreement, which has the potential to last 40 years.
WLUC
Visit Keweenaw opens applications for annual destination development program
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In order to enhance the experience of visitors to the Copper Country, Visit Keweenaw has opened up applications for its annual destination development program. This allows for local units of government and non-profits in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties to apply for funding to undertake projects that...
ironcountyreporter.com
5 Upper Peninsula projects receive $5.9M from Natural Resources Trust Fund
UPPER PENINSULA – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $23.3 million in funding for 45 recreation development projects, including five in the Upper Peninsula. U.P. acquisition projects include Fort Wilkins – Keweenaw Point Acquisition, Iron Ore Heritage Trail – Single Track Trail Acquisition in Marquette County, and Lakeshore Campground Acquisition – Phase 2 in Schoolcraft County. Development projects include Iron Ore Heritage Trail Extension to Lakenenland in Marquette County and Pentoga Park Boat Launch and Iron Belle Trailhead in Iron County. Recommendations next go to the Michigan Legislature for review.
WLUC
Iron River Police Department uses $6K grant for needed upgrades
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County police department is making equipment upgrades, thanks to a grant. AED machines are two pieces of equipment the Iron River Police Department just purchased. The department was awarded a $6,000 grant from Enbridge for the upgrades. “We had one AED per police...
WLUC
Road crews explain snowbank removal
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - High snowbanks can be found on almost every street corner. The Marquette County Road Commission says busy intersections, like along US-41, are cleared sooner than residential areas. “Most drivers have a specific run that they go to so they can concentrate on the problem areas,...
WLUC
Marquette County Child Care Coalition continues work on pilot program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Step by step, the child care business lab pilot program will be coming to Marquette County. It will train and license at-home daycare providers to address the need for child care in the community. Deb Dupras is the program director at Great Start to Quality UP...
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
WLUC
MARESA offers free preschool through Great Start Readiness Program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette and Alger Counties could go to preschool for free. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) has slots available for its Great Start Readiness Program. The program is funded by the Michigan Department of Education and provides free or low-cost preschool to families in need.
WLUC
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Washtenaw County man is serving jail time in Marquette for intentionally sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea is serving a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County Jail after pleading guilty to to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment.
WLUC
Phone scammers pose as Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phone scammers are posing as the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. They claim to be a retired sergeant and are telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to fix it. Another scam convinces the victim their computer has a virus and money needs to be sent to fix it.
WLUC
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery is hosting its first exhibit since re-opening in December. Located at the Finnish American Heritage Center in downtown Hancock, the exhibit ‘Word Count’ is from visual artist Bonnie Peterson. It features a series of textile art pieces filled with embroidered...
wzmq19.com
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
WLUC
Cody intro
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
Comments / 0