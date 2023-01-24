Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
2 Calumet men sentenced to jail for illegally entering mine in Copper Falls
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were sentenced to jail and one man was given probation for illegally entering and taking minerals from a mine in Copper Falls in March 2020. On Jan. 12, 39-year-old Brent Hiltunen and 40-year-old Ike Kinsinger, both from Calumet, were both sentenced to 30...
WLUC
Houghton County Clerk urges homeowners to be cautious of company offering fast cash
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Jennifer Kelly, is urging homeowners to be aware of MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program. The program temps homeowners with an upfront cash payment in exchange for the exclusive right to act as the listing agent for any sale of the property during the term of the agreement, which has the potential to last 40 years.
WLUC
Visit Keweenaw opens applications for annual destination development program
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In order to enhance the experience of visitors to the Copper Country, Visit Keweenaw has opened up applications for its annual destination development program. This allows for local units of government and non-profits in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties to apply for funding to undertake projects that...
WLUC
The Nature Conservancy holds public meeting on Keweenaw Heartlands purchase at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - A public meeting on the purchase of the Keweenaw Heartlands by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) was held Wednesday evening. The event was hosted at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor. The TNC purchased several parcels of the land for $27,200,000 from The Rohatyn Group...
WLUC
Finlandia University Gallery hosts works of artist Bonnie Peterson in Word Count exhibit
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery is hosting its first exhibit since re-opening in December. Located at the Finnish American Heritage Center in downtown Hancock, the exhibit ‘Word Count’ is from visual artist Bonnie Peterson. It features a series of textile art pieces filled with embroidered...
Comments / 0