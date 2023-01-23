Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
artscanvas.org
Exhibit showcases Puerto Rican artists' reaction to Hurricane Maria and its aftermath
Amna Nawaz: It is billed as the first major U.S. museum exhibition of Puerto Rican art in nearly 50 years, a response from Puerto Rican artists to Hurricane Maria and its aftermath. Jeffrey Brown visited New York's Whitney Museum for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Woman (through translator): Maria,...
Comments / 0