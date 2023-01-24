EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County.

Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road.

The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road.

It weakened as it crossed the Big Satilla Creek and traveled into Appling County.

Areas of large trees, snapped at the base and uprooted, were discovered along the damage path.

There was moderate structure damage near the Bacon and Appling County line, which included a trailer that tipped over onto a vehicle at Cardinal Road and a collapsed barn roof on Red Oak Road.

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 104mph

Path Length: 7.55 miles

Path Width: 600 yards

No injuries or fatalities

Start time: 6:32pm

End time: 6:42pm