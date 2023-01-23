Read full article on original website
The New Train Station. Will It Be Like Wickford Junction?
The state had hoped 10 years ago that if they built it, the commuter train riders would come. We were there, in ay of 2012, for the dedication of the Wickford Junction Train Station: with a band, balloons - and a bevy of politicians all patting each other on the back about what a great job they’d done - with predictions that this station would be a model for others across the country.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 27, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Carolyn's return, Beard's picks, and Hasbro's slashing. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a...
Environmentalists ask McKee to support bottle bill
Nine environmental groups are urging the governor to support a so-called "bottle bill" aimed at reducing litter statewide.
‘People over profit’: RI lawmaker looks to limit self-checkout lanes
The legislation would also require stores to give shoppers a 10% discount, but only if they buy 10 or more items and use self-checkout.
GoLocalProv
A Proposed RI Bill Would Restrict Number of Self-Checkouts at Grocery Stores
Rhode Island State Representative Megan Cotter has introduced legislation that would establish limits on self-checkout lanes at grocery stores in Rhode Island. The bill is meant to "start a conversation about corporations’ ever-increasing use of self-checkout lanes to reduce the employment of cashiers," according to Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond).
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
Report: RI, MA get ‘F’ for tobacco prevention funding
Rhode Island also received a D for flavored tobacco products, while Massachusetts got an A for ending their sale.
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
ABC6.com
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
On the move: Conn. Foodbank goes mobile to distribute meals across state
Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a major bank is helping bring food into communities across Connecticut. The future of food banks is mobile. Connecticut Foodbank is using its mobile food pantry trucks more and more, circulating through more than 100 different sites all over the state. Even the way they run the mobile […]
McKee: Eligible first-time homebuyers can receive $17,500 in assistance
Gov. Dan McKee is looking to help first-time homebuyers break into the state's competitive housing market.
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
ABC6.com
Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
ABC6.com
New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
Community Focus: Women and Infants Hospital’s Dr. Emily Miller
Dr. Emily Miller, division director of maternal and fetal medicine at Women and Infants Hospital, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the signs of postpartum depression and when to seek help.
