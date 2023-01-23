ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

The New Train Station. Will It Be Like Wickford Junction?

The state had hoped 10 years ago that if they built it, the commuter train riders would come. We were there, in ay of 2012, for the dedication of the Wickford Junction Train Station: with a band, balloons - and a bevy of politicians all patting each other on the back about what a great job they’d done - with predictions that this station would be a model for others across the country.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 27, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Carolyn's return, Beard's picks, and Hasbro's slashing. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

A Proposed RI Bill Would Restrict Number of Self-Checkouts at Grocery Stores

Rhode Island State Representative Megan Cotter has introduced legislation that would establish limits on self-checkout lanes at grocery stores in Rhode Island. The bill is meant to "start a conversation about corporations’ ever-increasing use of self-checkout lanes to reduce the employment of cashiers," according to Cotter (D-Dist. 39, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond).
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

