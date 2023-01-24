Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Balanced Scoring Leads #1 Stone Memorial Over Cumberland County, 83-43
The UC #1-ranked Stone Memorial Panthers cruised to an 83-43 victory over cross-town rival and District 7AAA foe Cumberland County Tuesday evening to complete the season sweep of the Jets. “I knew they were going to come out ready to compete,” said Stone Memorial head coach Neil Capps. “Coach Taylor...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan crowned 2023 Tennessee Fairest of the Fair
Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan was crowned as the 2023 Miss Tennessee State Fairest of the Fair at the Tennessee Association of Fairs Award Banquet held on Friday, Jan. 20 in Murfreesboro. Buchanan competed against contestants from across the state to receive the honor. The Dickson County Fair Association also won awards for Best Stage and Best Shoe at the banquet. Naudia is pictured with (from left): Rhonda Tidwell; Alex Parris; Ryan Parris; Amy Pilkinton, Pageant Director; Pam Lewis, Auditor; Teresa Hafner, DC Fair Board Treasurer.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
thunder1320.com
Lady Raider defense steps up in win over Warren County
Offensively, the ball just wasn’t going in the basket for Coffee County Tuesday night. The defensive end of the floor is where the Lady Raiders won the game. Coffee County held Warren County to just 10 second half points and got big free throws from Olivia Vinson in the final seconds to stave off a Warren County challenge in 32-29 in a District 6-4A showdown at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
Nazi flag seen at protest against Cookeville drag brunch
A group carrying a flag with a swastika and signs accusing people of child abuse, while chanting a phrase used by hate groups in the past, protested a drag brunch in Cookeville Sunday.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville businesses to host chocolate festival
Cookeville – What is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This Feb. Cookeville businesses are joining Jamie’s Eat’s and Sweets (JES) in celebrating with the inaugural Cookeville Chocolate Festival. The event will be held Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chocolate festival – Pick up chocolate...
carthagecourier.com
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
maconcountychronicle.com
Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
wgnsradio.com
Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes
Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
wjle.com
Three Charged with Public Intoxication After Coming to Court Intoxicated
Three people believed to have come to General Sessions Court under the influence have been charged with public intoxication. Bond for 40-year-old Bradley Shane Redmon of King Ridge Road, Dowelltown, and 29-year-old Samantha Shaye Goodson of Hendrixson Road, Smithville, is $2,500 each and they will make a court appearance on January 26.
WSMV
Large tree blocked road, cut power during storm in Red Boiling Springs
RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Power has been restored and Lafayette Road has been reopened after a large tree fell across the road overnight according to Red Boiling Springs police. According to the police chief in Red Boiling Springs, the tree came down during the storm late Tuesday night...
WSMV
Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
smithcountyinsider.com
Planned Drug Deal Leads to a Arrest in Smith County
On January 1st, 2023 Sergeant Junior Fields began an investigation involving Mr.Ryan Moore and the alleged distribution of methamphetamine. A citizen informant spoke to Moore who agreed to bring 2 ounces of meth to Smith County in exchange for $800. Initially the deal was set to occur at a church on the corner of Grant Hwy. Moore initially confirmed the delivery location with the citizen and explained that a man named Chris would be bringing the meth to the deal.
Old Scam back again in Coffee County
Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
Keith Lockridge Wanted by Gallatin Police for Criminal Simulation
From Gallatin Police Department 1-25-2023: Case Number 23-00401. Keith Lockridge is wanted for Criminal Simulation. Any information on the male’s whereabouts would be greatly appreciated. He is currently homeless and may be driving a white two door pickup truck. If you’re able to provide any information please contact the...
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
WSMV
Knife found in student’s possession on school bus
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Rileys Path to investigate a weapon present alarm that was triggered on a school bus, according to the Algood Police Department. Upon...
Comments / 0