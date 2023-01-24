Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Bears defeat Chavez
The Selma Bears improved to 16-5 overall following a 71-58 win over Chavez High in the Road to Selland basketball showcase on Jan. 21 at Fresno Christian High in Fresno. Javon Hicks led the way for the Bears with 18 points. The Bears were coming off back-to-back losses to Sierra...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day
Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
JuCo O-Lineman Edward Fonua commits to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a junior college offensive lineman to the 2023 recruiting class. Cerritos College lineman Edward Fonua announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Fonua is a 6-foot-3 and 310-pound offensive lineman who spent the past year at the junior college level. He started at...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park
A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
Hanford Sentinel
Javohn Garcia scores 11 points in final 10 minutes for COS
The most heralded member of College of the Sequoias' men's basketball team delivered in the most important moment so far this season for the Giants. Javohn Garcia, a transfer from NCAA Division I UMass, scored 11 points during the game's decisive final 10 minutes to help send Sequoias over rival Fresno City College 87-77 on Jan. 21 and into sole possession of first place in the Central Valley Conference.
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs add Price & Karraker to coaching staff
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State baseball interim head coach Ryan Overland has added Ritchie Price as an assistant coach and Jack Karraker as a volunteer assistant coach to the coaching staff. Arriving in Fresno after 11 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Kansas, Price coached the Jayhawks'...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
Bakersfield Californian
CESAREO GARASA: A country homecoming for Rudy Parris with The Rounders
Visalia-based musician Rudy Parris is the epitome of larger-than-life talent. Having shared a stage with him when he performed with Mento Buru, I can testify with complete confidence on just how formidable a player and heartfelt a person he can be. Those qualities are intertwined.
GV Wire
Southwest Fresno Lands 1st Starbucks. It Will Be in ‘Game Changing’ West Creek Village.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says a Starbucks featuring the company’s new community store concept is coming to southwest Fresno in 2024. Dyer made the announcement Wednesday on social media. Conversation With Criner Inspired Effort to Land Starbucks. Dyer said Thursday that a conversation with Pastor DJ Criner made him...
Hanford Sentinel
Coach Allen, in his 30th season, prepares for upcoming COS baseball season
Jody Allen enters his 30th season as College of the Sequoias baseball coach with a collection of players capable of extending the program's streak of postseason appearances in four consecutive championship seasons. Allen, however, said his Giants have much development to make to reach the Northern California playoffs again. "I...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Lemoore moves to clean kids' teeth
One of the best things about researching articles for this column is when I find a little gem that evokes a treasured memory. As I looked back to 1963 there in print was a familiar name, Dr. Celsa Dockstader. She was my dentist as a child. In fact, she was a well-known children’s dentist in Lemoore.
Dine and Dish: The Chicken Shack in Northwest Fresno
At the Chicken Shack on Riverside Drive and Herndon, the food comes out fast and furious.
sjvsun.com
After losing twice, Arballo finds new moneymaking venture against Valley House GOPers
Former Democratic Congressional candidate Phil Arballo is rearing his head yet again in another Central Valley Congressional race. This time, however, he is not entering the race as a candidate, instead opting to work as a consultant in a virtually un-winnable race. The backstory: Arballo, a Fresno financial planner, first...
KMJ
Card Skimmer Found at ATM in Clovis on Thursday
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A card skimming device was found on a Bank of America ATM Thursday morning. A service technician was working on one of the drive-thru stand-alone machines in the parking lot on Shaw Ave. near Peach Ave. when he found the device. The technician called the...
thesungazette.com
Local Visalian claims title of “Businessperson of the Year”
VISALIA – After years of building up his co-founded business The Source LGBT+ Center, Nick Vargas was recognized as Businessperson of the Year, making him the first out gay man to receive the honor. Vargas received the award at the chamber’s annual awards gala on Jan. 20. Co-founder and...
KMJ
Fresno Residents Could Face An Overall Electricity Rate Increase of 36.2% in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Pacific Gas & Electric has put in an application through the California Public Utilities Commission to increase rates and charges for electric and gas service by 36.2% over 2023. Periodically over three months increments, PG&E is hoping to increase electricity prices, having a drastic jump...
32-year-old man hit and killed by car near Madera, CHP says
A man has died after being hit by a car near Madera late Wednesday night.
thesungazette.com
VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia
VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
Comments / 0