Fate Lachesis
3d ago
What exactly do you expect to happen? The public voted for laws to be changed and they were. Now cops are not allowed to purse criminals in high speed pursuit. They are not allowed to arrest druggies for possession or paraphernalia. If the people of Washington do not like how cops are now responding to crime then maybe the people of Washington should stop allowing Seattle to pass ridiculous laws that tie everyone’s hands when dealing with this crap.
KHQ Right Now
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff's deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sergeant Darin Staley...
KXLY
Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
FOX 28 Spokane
Convicted felon fires through wall into occupied apartment in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing through a wall into an occupied neighboring apartment in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Garcia, was already legally prohibited from owning firearms before the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho – A shooting incident off of I-90 has closed traffic in both directions near mile post 45, according to Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office(SCSO). Drivers in the area are asked to staff off the freeway at this time. According to SCSO, the shooting occurred around noon on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
Detectives share details of surveillance video in Spokane murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the murder trial for a Spokane man accused of killing a man for practice before murdering his ex-wife continues, attorneys dove into details that stood out in surveillance video of the suspect. Nathan Beal is already serving nearly 32 years in prison for his ex-wife’s...
KXLY
Man suspected of threatening to kill three employees arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a man Monday who they say made threats to kill three employees at a local business. Deputies did not say the name of the business, which is located at the North Division Y. Someone called 911 saying a customer assaulted their boss,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody although NonStop Local has a crew on scene that say they saw two people put into handcuffs. According...
Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer
Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
KXLY
Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
Chronicle
Washington Woman Accused of Killing Son, Disposing of Body Says He Threatened Her With Gun Leading Up to Killing
The 58-year-old woman who confessed to killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last year in Whitman County claimed her son threatened her with a gun prior to the killing. Christine D. Catelli faces a possible charge of second-degree murder in Chase Catelli's death and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigating possible murder-suicide
SPOKANE, Wash – The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead in their home on Jan. 20. According to the Spokane Police Department, medics found the couple while responding to a medical call. In their initial investigation, detectives...
FOX 28 Spokane
Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power
ROCKFORD, Wash. – A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
