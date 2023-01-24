ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fate Lachesis
3d ago

What exactly do you expect to happen? The public voted for laws to be changed and they were. Now cops are not allowed to purse criminals in high speed pursuit. They are not allowed to arrest druggies for possession or paraphernalia. If the people of Washington do not like how cops are now responding to crime then maybe the people of Washington should stop allowing Seattle to pass ridiculous laws that tie everyone’s hands when dealing with this crap.

KXLY

Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst

PINEHURST, Idaho – A shooting incident off of I-90 has closed traffic in both directions near mile post 45, according to Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office(SCSO). Drivers in the area are asked to staff off the freeway at this time. According to SCSO, the shooting occurred around noon on...
PINEHURST, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Charges dropped against driver in Idaho golf cart crash that killed police officer

Charges were dropped late last month against the 57-year-old woman who crashed a golf cart last summer near Priest Lake killing a Spokane police officer and injuring three others. Julie Nikkola had been charged in October with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence. Nikkola, Spokane police officers Jeffery Barrington and Jeffery McCollough along with McCollough’s wife, Trina McCollough, and passenger James Allen were in a...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Daily Evergreen

Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation

Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Freeman School District delayed 2 hours after vehicle collision knocks out power

ROCKFORD, Wash. – A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected. Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no...
MICA, WA

