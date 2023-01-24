ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Man charged in 2022 double fatal Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Note: The video above is from January 2022. A Southington man was charged with negligent homicide as a result of a January 2022 crash in Farmington that killed two people and injured two others. Nia McDougald, 20, of Windsor and Chancellor Ross, 22, of Hartford were...
FARMINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
FOX 61

Woman arrested on manslaughter charges: Montville police

MONTVILLE, Conn. — An Uncasville woman is under arrest after investigations determined she did not seek treatment for her boyfriend after she allegedly pushed him, causing him to hit his head and die hours later. Montville police investigated a report of an "untimely death" on Oct. 13, 2022. Diane...
MONTVILLE, CT
FOX 61

1 dead following Westbrook motel fire

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Memphis police officer charged with murder of motorist has Connecticut ties

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — One of the five Memphis, Tenn. officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols is from Connecticut, officials said. Desmond Mills Jr. and four other officers are accused of viciously beating Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with MIlls and the officers during a traffic stop on January 7.
MEMPHIS, TN
mycitizensnews.com

Police blotter for Jan. 26

JAMINA SINGLETON, 30, 360 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, criminal mischief first-degree, interfere with officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, Jan. 9. SUPREME HINES, 29, 166 Exchange St, Geneva, N.Y., larceny fourth-degree, Jan. 9. MICHEAL DURKIN, 33, 194 High St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, Jan. 9. JAHSUN GREER, 27, 18 Hulse Ave.,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say

TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland on Monday, according to state police. According to officials, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling in front of a tractor-trailer near Exit 69 when the driver lost control of their car. The tractor-trailer then crashed into the […]
TOLLAND, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
