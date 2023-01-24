Read full article on original website
Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
Southington man charged in deadly Farmington crash
Man charged in 2022 double fatal Farmington crash
FARMINGTON, Conn. — Note: The video above is from January 2022. A Southington man was charged with negligent homicide as a result of a January 2022 crash in Farmington that killed two people and injured two others. Nia McDougald, 20, of Windsor and Chancellor Ross, 22, of Hartford were...
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Woman arrested on manslaughter charges: Montville police
MONTVILLE, Conn. — An Uncasville woman is under arrest after investigations determined she did not seek treatment for her boyfriend after she allegedly pushed him, causing him to hit his head and die hours later. Montville police investigated a report of an "untimely death" on Oct. 13, 2022. Diane...
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
1 dead following Westbrook motel fire
WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
Memphis police officer charged with murder of motorist has Connecticut ties
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — One of the five Memphis, Tenn. officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols is from Connecticut, officials said. Desmond Mills Jr. and four other officers are accused of viciously beating Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with MIlls and the officers during a traffic stop on January 7.
mycitizensnews.com
Police blotter for Jan. 26
JAMINA SINGLETON, 30, 360 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, criminal mischief first-degree, interfere with officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, Jan. 9. SUPREME HINES, 29, 166 Exchange St, Geneva, N.Y., larceny fourth-degree, Jan. 9. MICHEAL DURKIN, 33, 194 High St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, Jan. 9. JAHSUN GREER, 27, 18 Hulse Ave.,...
Night Of Drinking Vodka, Fight Leads To Manslaughter Charge For Uncasville Woman
A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man she lived with who died after she allegedly pushed him into a doorway and he fell, hitting his head. New London County resident Diane Nobleza, age 56, of Uncasville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan....
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
trumbulltimes.com
Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say
TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
Bristol bicyclist crash closes Route 6
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car, closing Route 6 in Bristol Wednesday morning. Police said two men were riding an electric “e-bicycle” when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction just before 6 a.m. on Farmington Avenue. Both men were transported to area hospitals with serious […]
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Man dies in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 in Tolland
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland on Monday, according to state police. According to officials, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling in front of a tractor-trailer near Exit 69 when the driver lost control of their car. The tractor-trailer then crashed into the […]
Man dies in Westbrook fire
After extinguishing the fire, Fire Marshal John Flaherty said they found a deceased male inside. His identity has not been released. Flaherty said it appears no foul play occurred.
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Teen rescued from Meriden fire expected to make a full recovery
MERIDEN, Conn. — The teenage boy rescued from an explosive fire Saturday on Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden is expected to make a full recovery after being listed in critical, but stable condition. Mekhi McLean, 17, was pulled unconscious from the house fire and treated in a...
