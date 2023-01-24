One killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips in Chester County: SCHP

RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a Chester County single-vehicle collision Monday afternoon, according to SCHP.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-77 southbound around the 69th-mile marker.

Troopers say a Nissan sedan was traveling south on I-77, ran off the right side of the road, struck an abatement, then a tree, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased; this incident remains under investigation.

