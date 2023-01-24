Read full article on original website
The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum
As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Africa must fight 'strongman' backslide, billionaire Ibrahim says
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Africa must fight against a slide towards strongman authoritarianism that has resulted in a series of military coups and a clampdown on civil society in many countries, Sudanese-British billionaire Mo Ibrahim said.
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow
STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European Union ministers on Thursday sought ways to curb irregular immigration and send more people away as arrivals rose from pandemic lows, reviving controversial ideas for border fences and asylum centres outside of Europe.
Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China
Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
U.S. sees some Chinese companies helping Russia's Ukraine effort -source
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing non-lethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Why India Is Using Emergency Laws to Ban a Documentary About Prime Minister Modi
The first episode of a new two-part documentary examines Indian Prime Minister Modi's controversial role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
The UK's Regulatory Policy Committee is Against the FCA
There is a lack of consensus among those who make decisions on public policy in the United Kingdom over whether or not retail investors should be barred from purchasing, promoting, or distributing derivatives and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) that are linked to cryptocurrencies. The Regulatory Policy Committee is of the opinion...
US, Africa histories 'intimately connected' by slavery: Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday the histories of the United States and Africa were "intimately connected" by the "tragedy" of slavery, as Washington seeks to strengthen relations with the continent. "Ultimately, Goree Island reminds us that the histories of Africa and America are intimately connected," she added.
Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin
Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
Lucid spikes 98% on speculation Saudi investment fund may buy out remaining stake in the EV maker
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund currently owns 65% of Lucid, and has not confirmed if it will buy the remaining shares.
New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms
Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
Humanitarian crises could worsen in Haiti, Venezuela, says aid group
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The humanitarian crises in Haiti and Venezuela that have subjected millions to hunger, violence and disease could worsen this year without more aid, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said on Tuesday.
On-chain data is signaling a "generational buying opportunity"
After the surge that we've seen this year, several on-chain measures from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are indicating that now is the time to purchase. Bitcoin has emerged from its slumber to post a gain of 37% since the beginning of 2023, breaking out of its previous slump. However, according...
SAMA is Ramping Up Its Research into Central bank digital currencies
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is stepping up its investigation into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), although it has not yet disclosed any plans to implement such a currency. The bank announced that it was working on a phase of a project that "focuses on domestic wholesale CBDC use...
Wall Street ticks higher to close out another strong week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations. Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.
Peru’s beleaguered president urges congress to bring 2024 elections forward
Peru’s beleaguered president, Dina Boluarte, has urged congress to bring forward elections scheduled for April 2024 to the end of this year as anti-government protests and blockades intensify across the country. Boluarte, who has refused to step down despite furious nationwide protests calling for her to resign, said on...
Circle Spokesperson Denies Blaming SEC for Failed $9 billion deal
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has rejected claims that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the failure of its $9 billion plan to go public in December, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The representative of the stablecoin issuer was responding to an article...
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
