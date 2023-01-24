ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
maritime-executive.com

Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China

Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
blockchain.news

The UK's Regulatory Policy Committee is Against the FCA

There is a lack of consensus among those who make decisions on public policy in the United Kingdom over whether or not retail investors should be barred from purchasing, promoting, or distributing derivatives and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) that are linked to cryptocurrencies. The Regulatory Policy Committee is of the opinion...
AFP

US, Africa histories 'intimately connected' by slavery: Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday the histories of the United States and Africa were "intimately connected" by the "tragedy" of slavery, as Washington seeks to strengthen relations with the continent. "Ultimately, Goree Island reminds us that the histories of Africa and America are intimately connected," she added.
WASHINGTON STATE
blockchain.news

Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin

Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
blockchain.news

New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms

Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
blockchain.news

On-chain data is signaling a "generational buying opportunity"

After the surge that we've seen this year, several on-chain measures from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are indicating that now is the time to purchase. Bitcoin has emerged from its slumber to post a gain of 37% since the beginning of 2023, breaking out of its previous slump. However, according...
blockchain.news

SAMA is Ramping Up Its Research into Central bank digital currencies

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is stepping up its investigation into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), although it has not yet disclosed any plans to implement such a currency. The bank announced that it was working on a phase of a project that "focuses on domestic wholesale CBDC use...
WSOC Charlotte

Wall Street ticks higher to close out another strong week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations. Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.
blockchain.news

Circle Spokesperson Denies Blaming SEC for Failed $9 billion deal

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has rejected claims that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the failure of its $9 billion plan to go public in December, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The representative of the stablecoin issuer was responding to an article...

Comments / 0

Community Policy