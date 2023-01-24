16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say

A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue just before 7 p.m., police said. A 16-year-old boy was standing at the bus stop when three male offenders approached him and fired shots.

The victim, shot in the arm, was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.