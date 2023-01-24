ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kOsoSXf00 A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue just before 7 p.m., police said. A 16-year-old boy was standing at the bus stop when three male offenders approached him and fired shots.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 3 injured during South Shore home invasion, police say

The victim, shot in the arm, was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour

CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car hits, kills 93-year-old woman crossing street in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.A Porsche Cayenne then ran a stop sign on Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue. The driver of the Porsche tore around a stopped vehicle, crossed into the bicycle lane and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.The woman was thrown into the air when she was struck,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
123K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy