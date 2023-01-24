Read full article on original website
THIS Bismarck Store Is Moving To A New Mandan Location
Get ready; you will soon notice a store missing from the Kirkwood Mall.
KFYR-TV
Local diner beaten by egg prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
KFYR-TV
Bis-Man Transit hopes to increase ridership in 2023 with new instructional videos
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many of us, getting from point A to B is as easy as hopping in our car and crossing our fingers we don’t hit any red lights. But for others needing to use the bus system, it takes a bit more work, and Bis-Man Transit is looking to make it as easy as possible.
How to get Vitamin D during winter months in North Dakota
Johnson says it's especially important to make sure you are keeping up with your vitamins during this time of year.
KFYR-TV
The cost of full bellies at the Dakota Zoo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo is working on limited hours during the winter season, but the staff are still hard at work fulltime keeping animals fed. The costs of keeping bellies full doesn’t come cheap. As winter has settled in, you might think the animals slow down...
Glasser Images agreement will require paying back customers, subcontractors
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office has reached a settlement with Glasser Images, Jack Glasser and Jace Schacher in a case that involves, among other things, prepayments for wedding photos that were never taken and never delivered. If the agreement is approved by the Burleigh County District Court, […]
KFYR-TV
Online workout classes expanding post-pandemic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gyms were hit hard during the pandemic, having to close their doors for long periods of time. This caused some facilities to shift and find new ways to cater to their clientele. Although patrons are excited to be back in person, the new online presence gives many a choice.
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
KFYR-TV
Postal rates on the rise
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most Americans don’t use nearly as many postage stamps as they did 20 years ago. Email and the internet have reduced the volume the United States Postal Service handles. Monday, the post office announced another rate increase, and while it might not impact many individuals, agencies and businesses that still rely on bulk mail will feel the impact.
KFYR-TV
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A residence has been declared dangerous and ordered for demolition by the Mandan City Commission. The commission unanimously voted to declare the home dangerous at Tuesday evening’s meeting. Mandan Building Official Jordan Singer says the home at 1310 Second Street NE had utilities shut off...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
KFYR-TV
New scholarship for oil and gas workers proposed at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislators in Bismarck are looking at a bill that would create a new scholarship for oil and gas workers. Senate Bill 2197 would fund more than $10 million towards the “Re-energize” scholarship. Anyone who has worked in the oil and gas industry for a...
KFYR-TV
More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
Here In Bismarck And Mandan - Are We Running Out Of Time?
Make Sure There Is Plenty Of Food Left Out For Your Cats
Bismarck school board discuss range of different topics at meeting
Several topics were on the agenda.
Steps toward saving North Dakota’s native grasslands
So, preserving and restoring our grasslands is important for our ecosystem to function properly.
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
KFYR-TV
Lottery jackpots increase winnings breaking records
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lottery jackpots are getting larger and larger, and there are a couple of reasons why. In 2017, a Mega Millions ticket went from one dollar to two dollars, increasing the winnings. Interest rates because of inflation have also added zeros to the big prizes. Lotteries have...
KFYR-TV
Long road ahead to healing after Mandan home explosion
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When a Cortez Circle area home in Mandan exploded last week, a couple was pulled from the flames by a neighbor. The family has opened up about the accident. They said it’s going to be a long road to healing for those injured as well as the family.
KFYR-TV
Residents sign petition to recall Emily Eckroth from Bismarck School Board
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents met to sign a petition to recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board Monday evening at the Burleigh County Building. Eckroth refused to resign after being requested to step down by the board at its last meeting. Eckroth pleaded guilty to obstructing justice following a traffic stop in September.
