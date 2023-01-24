ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13memphis.com

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to face 7 murder charges

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of killing seven people and injuring one other at a pair of mushroom farms in Northern California on Monday will face several charges, including seven counts of murder, according to authorities. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told The Associated...
