Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after he threatened to kill another manager and then fired a shot into the man’s trailer. The bullet went through the trailer and into a neighboring one that was home to Yetao Bing, one of the workers killed on Monday, a prosecutor told The Associated Press. No one was injured. Law enforcement interviewed Bing’s wife, Ping Yang, but it’s not clear from those interviews whether Bing was at home during the shooting, said Sean Gallagher, chief deputy district attorney for San Mateo County. Medina remains in custody on $5 million bail and appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, hours before authorities say Chunli Zhao shot and killed four coworkers and wounded a fifth at California Terra Garden. Prosecutors say Zhao then drove to a nearby farm where he used to work and killed three more people.
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Suspect charged with 7 counts of murder; Victims identified
HALF MOON BAY -- A farmworker accused of killing seven people in a mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.Chunli Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance Wednesday but did not enter a plea. His two attorneys appointed through the private defender program in San Mateo County did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.Zhao's next appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 16, when he is expected to enter a formal plea. He was in court for just about five minutes, hiding his...
AOL Corp
1 killed and 7 injured in shooting in Oakland, California
One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Oakland, California — the latest explosion of violence to ravage the state, which is home to some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of MacArthur...
Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday, family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities. The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude...
Trump's ex-attorney facing 11 disciplinary charges, disbarment in California
Former President Trump’s ex-attorney John Eastman is at risk of losing his law license in California for allegedly helping Trump execute "a strategy, unsupported by facts or law, to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election." Why it matters: The State Bar of California filed 11 disciplinary...
Shooting at California gas station leaves 8 people injured, 1 person dead: police
Oakland Police announced that eight people were shot at a gas station Monday night. One person died in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public
Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
North Carolina revoked auditor Beth Wood's state vehicle privileges after hit-and-run
North Carolina state officials waited six weeks to revoke State Auditor Beth Wood's ability to drive a state vehicle over her December hit-and-run, a spokesperson for the state Department of Administration said Friday. Why it matters: The move came Tuesday, nearly a week after Wood's misdemeanor charge for her role in the hit-and-run came to light, rather than right after the incident.Driving the news: The state's Motor Fleet Management division, which is under the Department of Administration, told Wood Jan. 24 that her vehicle assignment was "temporarily suspended due to the ongoing investigation", the agency spokesperson said in an email....
San Francisco leaders worry city won’t meet housing plan goals
San Francisco is on track to meet Tuesday’s deadline to submit a state-mandated plan to build more housing, but some leaders are concerned about how the city will hit its goals without adequate funding and specific plans to address infrastructure needs.Driving the news: The Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved the city's housing element, a plan that requires SF to create a little more than 82,000 new housing units over the next eight years. It also mandates that nearly 46,600 of those units be for low- and moderate-income households.Why it matters: Without a fully compliant plan, San Francisco stands...
Study finds 1 company responsible for up to 25% of Salt Lake's inversion pollution
A Utah magnesium refinery is responsible for up to 25% of the fine particulate matter in the winter smog that periodically collects over the Wasatch Front, a new study found.Driving the news: Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that US Magnesium's refinery on the Great Salt Lake's southwest corner emits high volumes of chemicals that contribute to hazardous fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5.Modeling showed those chemicals were responsible for 10-25% of regional PM 2.5 during winter "inversions," when pollution is trapped with cold air in the basin around the lake."The air around the plant was unlike...
Suspect at large after fatally shooting 3 people in Washington state, police say
Three people were confirmed dead after a shooting in southern Washington state early Tuesday morning, authorities said. The gunman, who authorities later identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, stole a person's car and fled the scene, according to the Yakima Police Department.The suspect remained at large when the department — which covers the city in the rural Yakima Valley, known mainly for agriculture — shared its first and most recent update on the situation several hours after it occurred at around 3:30 a.m. PT. Officers initially responded to a call that reported a man "shooting parties" at a Circle K convenience...
The "obscene" Florida license plates rejected in 2022
Florida drivers love to express themselves — whether it be flipping you off in traffic or doing donuts at the intersection. Others will pay a $15 fee to get a custom license plate showing off their personality.Driving the news: More than 540 vanity license plate requests were rejected by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles last year, an increase from the 412 rejected in 2021. Why it matters: The rejected plates offer a glimpse into the mind of Florida drivers and our local decency standards. The rules: The department's policy is to reject any license plate requests with "obscene or objectionable words," a spokesperson tells Axios. Zoom in: We got our hands on the list and while we can't publish most of the submissions, a close inspection shows that drivers wanted to:Hype themselves up, maybe after a recent Brazilian Butt Lift? (BBLBTCH, BOUJEAF, THICKAF).Represent the 305, especially the Miami Dolphins (WESUCK).Make a political statement (5AY 6AY, WTFBDN, 47TRUMP).Here are some of our other favorites: KAREN AFHMBL AFTOXICAF
Sundance film spotlights competitive high school mariachi
"Going Varsity in Mariachi," a documentary about the high stakes of high school mariachi competitions in Texas, is earning acclaim at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Details: The film follows the highs and lows of Edinburg North High School's Mariachi Oro, whose 20 members vie to win an upcoming state championship.
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
Hockey Day MN and Art Sleds: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
Bundle up for these fun weekend events.🏒 Hockey Day Minnesota is technically on Saturday, but the festival in White Bear Lake has events all weekend. Watch a game rinkside, grab food on-site and skate between matches. $20+🪁 Its fate was up in the air, but the Lake Harriet Kite Festival will indeed return to the frozen lake on Saturday afternoon. Head to the shore for the ongoing Art Shanty Projects after. Free. 🛷 Creative Minnesotans will ride their cardboard creations down a giant hill at the Art Sled Rally in Powderhorn Park Saturday afternoon. Last year's "sleds" included a Venus flytrap, bulldozer and Eye of Sauron. Free. Watch our videos of last year's event, featuring a T-Rex meeting a tragic end. ❄️ The St. Paul Winter Carnival kicked off on Thursday and runs through Feb. 5. Check out our guide, and keep an eye out for tomorrow's Great Northern Festival event roundup. 🛶 "The Root Beer Lady," a play about the last legal non-Indigenous Boundary Waters resident Dorothy Molter, opens at History Theatre in St. Paul on Saturday night. $53+
Colorado's high heat bills turn up political heat on Polis administration
The political heat on Colorado regulators is rising as fast as homeowners heat bills.What's happening: The conservative Americans for Prosperity is launching a new campaign today aimed at the Public Utilities Commission that demands a moratorium on electrical and gas rate hikes, Axios has learned.The campaign includes at least $10,000 in digital and radio ads that ask consumers to "turn up the heat on the P.U.C."Organizers also plan to distribute blankets to supporters that say "stop the rate increases."What they're saying: Everyone complains about high heat bills, AFP's Colorado director Jesse Mallory tells us, but "no one is stopping to...
Half of Denver's 10 best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks
Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/AxiosPickup trucks are getting bigger and heavier, and their popularity is soaring in the Centennial State. Driving the news: Half of Denver's 10 best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks, according to vehicle registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Statewide, the "light truck" market — which includes pickups, SUVs and vans — held a nearly 87% share of vehicles registered in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest figures from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.Yes, but: Registrations for light trucks were down 12.7% during the fourth quarter of '22...
North Carolina's banned vanity license plates
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has rejected nearly 10,000 personalized license plates — a number growing every month in an attempt to keep offensive plates off the street. Driving the news: Axios requested a list of the vanity license plate applications that the DMV rejected. There are currently more than 300,000 vanity plates in circulation, according to the News & Observer.Catch up quick: The N.C. DMV keeps a running list of personalized license plates that are not allowed to hit the streets. A personalized plate comes with an upfront cost of $30, plus an annual renewal fee. The intrigue:...
How Detroit took center stage in Whitmer's State of the State
You could feel the excitement from Democrats inside the Capitol Wednesday night in Lansing ahead of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address. With the party in its best position in 40 years, legislative leaders representing Detroit are more relevant than ever.Why it matters: For the first time in the history of the chamber, two Black men from Detroit — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and House Speaker Joe Tate — stood behind the governor."While it is historic, there's a great responsibility for us to make sure we're getting things done for not only the Black community but for all...
