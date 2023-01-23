Read full article on original website
Related
somerspoint.com
Shore Medical Center, Penn Cardiology to Host Heart Health Expo
Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology Somers Point invite the community to “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart,” an education breakfast and heart health expo 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road. The free event will feature a continental breakfast, health...
Whit
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
Whit
Off-campus homicide on University Boulevard raises concerns about the safety of Glassboro
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release about a homicide that took place on University Boulevard. The crime did not involve any Rowan University students but occurred in an area where many off-campus students reside. After a report of gunshots occurred around...
Free Food Distribution Event This Week In Pleasantville, NJ
It's so easy to forget how many people never know when they're going to get their next meal. Many of us here in South Jersey never have to worry about that. While it's wonderful not having food insecurity, so many people in this region do. The Community Food Bank of...
County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday
WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey. The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton. Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box. Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton. Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
somerspoint.com
Buddy Schum of Bucks County Explains the Duties of a Poll Worker
Buddy Schum of Bucks County is a former committee leader in Philadelphia, PA, where he assisted the county during election cycles, and even helped the ward leader obtain his position. In the following article, Buddy Schum of Bucks County discusses the importance of an election clerk and details the duties of poll employees.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Mercer County Failed to Pay $4.5M in Payroll Taxes, Fines Watchdog Says
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- A New Jersey State Comptroller report issued on Tuesday says that Mercer County failed to pay $4.5 million in delinquent payroll taxes, fines and fees. The independent state agency investigation was initiated after a confidential complaint was filed in 2021. According to the Comptroller, between 2018 and 2021, the Mercer County Finance Department (MCFD) regularly failed to make adequate and timely payroll quarterly tax payments to both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the New Jersey Division of Taxation. The report says that "During that time, there was only one quarter in which the County was not charged interest due to late payments;...
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?
Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
New Jersey Monitor Wants To Open Investigation Into Caldwell Document
There was an interesting development at the Tuesday, January 24, 2023 meeting of the Atlantic City, New Jersey Board of Education. Even in the bizarre world of New Jersey and Atlantic City politics, this one is a head scratcher. New Jersey State fiscal monitor Carole Morris overruled an Atlantic City...
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
New Jersey Globe
Edwards, Feliciano, Gonzalez overwhelmingly win Trenton at-large council runoff
Jasi Edwards, Crystal Feliciano, and Yazminelly Gonzalez have easily won three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, defeating three other candidates in the runoff for an election that initially came before voters more than two months ago. As of 11:14 p.m. and with 100% of election districts reporting, Edwards...
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Ronald Reagan Dinner Is Coming To Resorts Casino Atlantic City
Atlantic County, New Jersey Republican Party Chairman Don a Purdy has announced the establishment of the Inaugural Ronald Reagan Leadership Award Dinner. The inaugural event is fast approaching and will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023 (6:30 p.m.) at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. ”It became apparent to...
