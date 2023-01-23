ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shore Medical Center, Penn Cardiology to Host Heart Health Expo

Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology Somers Point invite the community to “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart,” an education breakfast and heart health expo 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road. The free event will feature a continental breakfast, health...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey.  The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton.  Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box.  Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton.  Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Buddy Schum of Bucks County Explains the Duties of a Poll Worker

Buddy Schum of Bucks County is a former committee leader in Philadelphia, PA, where he assisted the county during election cycles, and even helped the ward leader obtain his position. In the following article, Buddy Schum of Bucks County discusses the importance of an election clerk and details the duties of poll employees.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Failed to Pay $4.5M in Payroll Taxes, Fines Watchdog Says

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- A New Jersey State Comptroller report issued on Tuesday says that Mercer County failed to pay $4.5 million in delinquent payroll taxes, fines and fees.  The independent state agency investigation was initiated after a confidential complaint was filed in 2021. According to the Comptroller, between 2018 and 2021, the Mercer County Finance Department (MCFD) regularly failed to make adequate and timely payroll quarterly tax payments to both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the New Jersey Division of Taxation. The report says that "During that time, there was only one quarter in which the County was not charged interest due to late payments;...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ

